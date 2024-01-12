LAW firm Gillespie Macandrew has hired an “exceptional lawyer” to drive forward its rural practice and join its partnership.
The Edinburgh-based firm has recruited Lizzie McFadzean to its land and rural team from Anderson Beaton Lamond. Ms McFadzen brings nearly 20 years’ experience advising the sector to her new role, with particular expertise in the sale and purchase of large farming and forestry estates.
The sixth partner appointment at Gillespie Macandrew in the last 12 months, Ms McFadzean, who will be based in the firm’s Perth office, brings the total number in the partnership to 29. Gillespie Macandrew also has offices in Glasgow and Edinburgh.
Chief executive officer Robert Graham-Campbell said: “I am delighted to welcome Lizzie to the firm. Her appointment further strengthens our pre-eminent land and rural business offering and affirms our commitment to growing our five-partner strong office based in Perth.”
Robert Scott-Dempster, head of Gillespie Macandrew’s land and rural business team, said: “Lizzie is an exceptional rural lawyer and highly regarded across the sector. She has an excellent track record of managing complex rural transactions and will further strengthen our existing team.”
Gillespie Macandrew has its own training academy and has increased its headcount by 50% to more than 170 over the last six years, through organic growth. Eight people have been promoted to the partnership since the academy began.
