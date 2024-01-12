An established Scottish restaurant operator has added a new site to its portfolio.
Giancarlo Celino, who runs a series of restaurants around Glasgow, is planning to reopen the restaurant under the Lucali brand, agent and leasehold seller Jonathan Glough, of Smith and Clough Busisness Associates, said.
"Another nice deal to start the new year as we mean to go on," said Mr Clough. "We are delighted to announce that we have sold the leasehold interest in Oi Mamma restaurant (previously Raffaelle's) in Bearsden, Glasgow on behalf of our client Ralph Colaluca."
He added: "The business has been taken over by established restaurateur Giancarlo Celino , the operator behind Andiamo, Lucali, Catch and Lucky B's Hot Chicken.
"We understand that the new restaurant will open in Spring 2024 after a refurbishment, and will trade under the Lucali brand, offering relaxed family Italian dining."
Mr Clough also said: "I would like to wish Giancarlo Celino all the best with his new venture, and I would also like to acknowledge Lauren Heaney, Graeme Nisbet and Colin Dalkin for helping get this deal over the line."
Oi Mamma on Milngavie Road replaced the “much-loved” Raffaelle's Restaurant last year.
The leasehold was sold for an undisclosed sum.
