The “alienation, discrimination, and stigmatisation” of people with financial challenges and debt is largely driven by the language used to characterise them by institutions, organisations and individuals, a charity has warned.
Money Advice Scotland says “stigmatising language” and “disrespectful conduct” can prevent people from seeking free and impartial money and debt advice.
The charity has published a new report, Dignity First: A Guide for Compassionate Communication in Money and Debt, in which it maps out the case for “more inclusive language” and “normalisation of financial challenges”.
The report provides guides with suggestions aimed at “reducing stigma to encourage access to money and debt advice services in a society founded upon empathy and inclusiveness”.
Money Advice Scotland said: “At the heart of the report is a call for the adoption of person-first language - an approach that prioritises individuals over their financial circumstances. Person-first language is a valuable tool to change dialogue, nurture empathy, and instil respect and understanding. It also demands a rights-based approach be taken, which means acknowledging that financial wellbeing is not merely a matter of economics: it is intrinsically linked to basic human rights.”
Providing examples of recommendations, the charity added: “Instead of categorising individuals as ‘debtors’, it is more empathetic to refer to them as ‘individuals with debt’, emphasising their identity beyond their financial challenges.
“Replace the term ‘financial burden’ with ‘financial challenge’ to convey empathy and understanding, acknowledging the emotional toll that financial struggles can bring.”
Money Advice Scotland aims to help people in debt, support money advisers, and influence policy.
Peter Costello, its chief executive, said: “With all the joy of the festive period, we must acknowledge there are thousands across the country facing the reality of the ongoing financial crisis. Our members deal with the fall-out of people with money worries and debt every day. These are real people with lives and feelings and families. How we support them during these tough times matters as does the language we use.”
He declared the new report “provides practical guidelines to help all institutions and the broader community to reflect on how we relate to, and report on, people experiencing financial challenges”.
Mr Costello added: “Ultimately stigmatising language and disrespectful conduct perpetuate negative stereotypes and can prevent individuals from seeking free and impartial money and debt advice. We all share a responsibility for challenging this scenario."
He added: "We invite all stakeholders in the money and debt arena to join us in using language as a catalyst for positive change. Let's challenge stigma and work towards building a society where financial difficulties are approached with empathy and respect.”
