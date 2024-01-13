It is “touch and go” whether the UK economy fell into recession in the final quarter of last year, a think-tank declared yesterday after official data showed a rise in output in November.
The Office for National Statistics said UK gross domestic product rose by 0.3% month-on-month in November. This followed a 0.3% decline in October.
UK GDP fell by 0.1% in the three months to September.
A further decline in the fourth quarter would mean the UK was in technical recession.
READ MORE: Major airline in Glasgow flights revelation
The EY ITEM Club said: “The economy grew 0.3% month-on-month in November, offsetting the previous month's fall. Some high-frequency indicators suggest that activity continued to pick up at the close of 2023. But with December also seeing NHS strikes, it's still touch and go as to whether GDP shrank in Q4.”
Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY ITEM Club, said: “A pick-up in December's composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI) points to growth having continued in December. But NHS strikes that month will have dragged on the output of the public sector - something not captured by the PMI. It's therefore not out of the question that GDP fell in December and over Q4 as a whole, leaving the economy in a technical recession at the close of 2023.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Yousaf maybe Panglossian but offers more substance than Tories
He added: “Either way, the economy's performance over the last two years has broadly reflected stagnation. And the lagged effect of past rises in interest rates presents an obstacle to breaking out from that. But the outlook is brightening relative to the position of a few months ago. Fast-falling inflation has prompted a return to growth in real wages and, in anticipation of a loosening of monetary policy, a reduction in market interest rates, including mortgage rates.”
Thomas Pugh, economist at accountancy firm RSM UK, said: ‘The 0.3% [month-on-month] rebound in GDP in November puts the economy on course to have stagnated in Q4 rather than [having] contracted again. That would mean a recession has been avoided by the narrowest of margins possible. While the first half of this year is likely to remain tough, there are reasons to be more optimistic about the second.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: A peculiar feature of the Stewart Milne collapse
He added: “Of course, we’re not out of the woods yet. One-off factors like fewer strikes and a rebound after Storm Babet helped to boost GDP in November and even a small contraction in December would be enough to tip the economy into recession. However, our base case is that the economy avoids a recession this year by the skin of its teeth.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here