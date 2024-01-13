"The business trades with an excellent menu offering a tasty wood fired meat and pizza offering as well as some of the best locally sourced craft beers and ales," the agent said.

READ MORE: Popular family-run Italian restaurant sold

"At present the business is open five days a week, closed Sunday and Monday. The generous nature of the premises licence would not preclude more extensive opening times to take full advantage of the licensing hours permitted.

The agent said the Morrison Street venue has a generous premises licence with opening permitted to 1am seven days per week (Image: Cornerstone Business Agents)

"It is strongly felt that the premises would suit a wide variety of trading styles and international cuisines. It is also unusual in this particular location to have a sizeable floor plate like this offering 160 covers."

READ MORE: Over 40 pubs in Scotland 'at risk' as parent company reveals £2.6 billion debt

Cornerstone also said: "The business is currently run under management but would certainly suit a more hands on and direct management approach. The business trades well but there is significant turnover development for new operators.

"This is an excellent trading location with the business surrounded by a real mix of offices, commercial and retail space, student housing as well as being close to Haymarket train station."

READ MORE: UK's largest pub group to charge 20p more for a pint during busy times

The agent added: "The premises lies a short distance away from the brand-new Haymarket development."

A price of £125,000 is sought for the leasehold interest in the property. Assignation of the 21-year lease agreed in 2019.

The current rental is £57,500 a year. The lease is free from any trade tie.