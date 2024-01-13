Just 51 fly-tipping cases were sent to prosecutors despite almost 300,000 incidents being reported since 2019-20, new figures have revealed.
The Scottish Liberal Democrats have released the figures - obtained through freedom of information requests - in a bid to urge ministers to introduce a restitution order.
New fly-tipping rules, which were effective from Monday, could see on-the-spot fines of up to £500 – more than double the previous £200.
But Scottish Lib Dem communities spokesman Willie Rennie said the move is not enough.
It comes as figures showed that local authorities received 284,762 reports of illegal rubbish dumping since 2019-20.
READ MORE: Revealed: Scotland's dirtiest towns and cities
However, 51 were referred to the procurator fiscal, while 3,317 fixed penalty notices were issued.
Glasgow City Council received the highest number, with 88,357 reports across the four-year period – but just 335 fines were issued.
And cases were only passed to the procurator fiscal in seven local authorities, with convictions obtained in just two – East Dunbartonshire and North Lanarkshire.
Mr Rennie welcome the fine increase, but said Scottish Government ministers must now introduce a new rule ordering offenders to contribute to the clean-up, with the money then put towards a national fund to help farmers.
He said: “Fly-tippers are increasingly brazen. From back lanes to main roads, most communities across Scotland are blighted by other people’s rubbish.
“It’s ugly, dirty and smelly, yet only a tiny fraction of cases ever result in a fine or a trip to court.
“I am relieved that, after years of pressure from my party, the government has finally increased the level of fines available.
“However, there is still a fundamental unfairness in the system which leaves farmers and other owners with the responsibility for clearing up waste dumped on their properties.
“More needs to be done to clamp down on this disgusting behaviour and to ensure that repeat offenders feel the full force of the law.
“Alongside a robust fixed penalty system, Scottish Liberal Democrats want to see the introduction of a new restitution order, enabling the courts to require contributions from offenders to cleaning up their mess.
“These contributions could then go towards a national fund which would help support farmers and all those who bear the brunt of fly-tipping.”
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government is determined to tackle the serious environmental and economic impacts that fly-tipping causes which is why we published our Litter and Fly-tipping last year.
“The strategy includes an increase in the fixed penalty amounts for fly-tipping offences from £200 to £500, which came into effect on 1 January 2024, and improving support and providing funding to aid private landowners in deterring fly-tipping on their land.
“We would encourage relevant public authorities to investigate fly-tipping on public and private land.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel