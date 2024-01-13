The Met Office has warned that Shetland could be battered by wind gusts of up to 75mph on Sunday.
A yellow warning has been issued from 10am on Sunday until 4pm covering the archipelago.
The Met Office predicts that strong winds, particularly when combined with wintry showers, will bring some disruption over the course of the day.
As a result, some delays to road, air and ferry transport are likely, with some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves.
Gusts of 55-65 mph are likely for a time in the middle of the day, with a chance of isolated gusts of 70-75 mph around the heaviest showers, The Met Office said.
Yellow weather warnings of snow and ice are then in place for much of the north of Scotland from 12am on Sunday until 11.59pm on Monday.
The warning spans Stonehaven and Aberdeen in the east to Skye and the Western Isles.
All parts of Scotland north of these areas are likely to be affected, with temperatures as low as minus 4C expected.
Elsewhere will be colder with sunny spells and wintry showers, mostly along the coasts and in Scotland.
