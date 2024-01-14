New destinations are Agadir, which is claimed to have the largest souk in Morocco, and elegant Biarritz and historic Bergerac in France.

Ryanair said the Agadir flights are on sale to fly from April 1 starting at £65 on a twice-weekly basis, on Monday and Saturday.

The Edinburgh to Bergerac and Biarritz routes start on April 2 and 3, at £22 and £26 respectively.

The airport said the Biarritz route will operate twice a week, on Monday and Thursday, with Edinburgh to Bergerac, also twice weekly, on Tuesday and Saturday.

Agadir is famous for its souk, and its sweeping beach (Image: Getty Images)

Jonny Macneal, head of aviation at Edinburgh Airport, said: “Adding new destinations means we’re offering new places for people to explore, and that’s something we always look to deliver.

“This summer our passengers can now investigate Bergerac, wander round the stunning city of Biarritz or bask in the sun in Agadir. It’s difficult to choose which one to visit so best to visit tick off all three!”

The Herald reported in November that the Dublin-based carrier was enjoying a profits surge and a rise in revenue.

Budget carrier Ryanair posted 59% surge in profits to €2.18 billion (£1.89bn), revenue up by 30% and launched four new routes from a Scottish airport in the six months to September 30.

The airline said then that it expects full year earnings to jump by up to 30% after a record summer and as higher air fares helped offset rising fuel costs.

The airline said it earlier responded to a UK Government cut in air passenger duty for domestic travel by introducing nine new routes across the country, including four routes from Edinburgh to Belfast, Bournemouth, Newquay and London Stansted.

It also signalled 10,000 new jobs for “highly trained aviation professionals” as the group expands its fleet to 800 aircraft in the next 10 years.