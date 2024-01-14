Four people have died after a boat carrying migrants got into trouble after attempting to launch from a beach south of Calais, according to reports in France.

The incident happened near Wimereux in the early hours of Sunday morning.

French paper La Voix du Nord said 72 people, including 10 children, were rescued and taken to Calais while one person was taken to hospital in Boulogne.

The paper said the migrants got into difficulty while trying to board the boat in darkness and cold temperatures.