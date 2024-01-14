Writing on the BBC's website, Mr Campbell said: “I do have an incurable brain cancer.

“It is almost certainly what will kill me, but I am optimistic that need not happen for a long time yet.

“I have a rare tumour called an oligodendroglioma, which tends to respond better to treatment than many other types.”

He underwent successful surgery at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, with Mr Campbell saying neurosurgeon Paul Brennan and his team managed to remove “almost all” of the tumour without damaging healthy brain tissue.

When the cancer type was confirmed after “a few weeks” wait, he said: “I was lucky. About as lucky as someone in my position can be.”

Mr Campbell said the “hardest thing” had been telling his children Cameron, 20, and Katie, 17.

“Getting through that without breaking down was a relief,” he admitted.

“I was surprised to discover that I am not afraid of dying. It turns out my biggest fear is FOMO – the fear of missing out.

“Missing out on growing old with my wife. Missing out on seeing my children complete their journeys into adulthood.

“Missing out on their graduations, weddings and the arrival of any children they might have.”

How my incurable brain cancer is giving me a new lease of life https://t.co/H3Ym7eLvZs — Glenn Campbell (@GlennBBC) January 13, 2024

The journalist spent several days in hospital in Edinburgh in June last year after coming off his bike.

He broke 10 ribs in the accident.

Six weeks later, while recovering at home, he woke clutching his arm, suffering from a “strong burning sensation” and “could not walk or talk coherently”.

He recalled: “Involuntarily, I bit down hard on my tongue and started bleeding from my mouth.

“At first my wife, Claire, thought I was having a stroke. It turned out I was having an epileptic fit or seizure.”

Paramedics took him to hospital and it was then that an MRI scan revealed a tumour on the right hand side of his brain.

Since then he has had 33 “blasts” of radiotherapy treatment, along with chemotherapy, which he started before Christmas.

Mr Campbell says he has “remained healthy and active” throughout, having been able to “keep working, keep walking my dog and climb a few mountains”.

However, he said radiotherapy has been “very tiring” while chemotherapy leaves him “nauseous and fatigued”.

But he added: “If this phase of my treatment is successful it should be possible to keep my tumour in check for some years to come.

“Instead of worrying about dying from brain cancer, I can see the potential for it to give me a new lease of life.”

He is now “spending more time with friends and family” and is “taking more time to appreciate simple pleasures, especially walking in Scotland’s breathtaking landscapes”.

He said he wanted to speak about his cancer diagnosis and treatment “in the hope that it might offer encouragement to others”.

Mr Campbell said: “The cancer club is one that no-one wants to join but I have found its membership to be very supportive.

“I have drawn strength from those who have shared their experiences with me along the way.”

The journalist also said he had started a “fundraising community called Brain Power to raise money for the charity Brain Tumour Research”.

They are working to establish its fifth UK research centre in Scotland, “to scale up the work scientists are already doing at Edinburgh and Glasgow universities and help them progress promising new therapies into clinical trials”.

He explained: “This is important because according to Cancer Research UK, only four in 10 of those diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumour survive for a year or more.

“Both Brain Tumour Research and the Brain Tumour Charity describe brain tumours as the biggest cancer killer in children and adults under the age of 40.

“I am for defying the odds and for trying to improve them for the brain tumour patients that come after me.”

While he said he will “never know for sure” whether the tumour caused his fall from his bike, he said it is possible the crash helped reveal it “earlier than might otherwise have been the case”.

He said it had also left him with “some unfinished cycling business”, adding: “When my chemotherapy’s finished, I would like to get back on my bike and retrace my route through the hills of East Lothian.

“That could be a fitting way to celebrate the end of my cycle of cancer treatment.”

There was an outpouring of support for the BBC man.

Former first minister, Nicola Sturgeon said: "Most never confront what ⁦@GlennBBC⁩ is dealing with so bravely, but his story is a reminder that life is short for all of us. Amidst the stuff that makes up our day to day existence, we shouldn’t forget to appreciate life and live it fully."

Her predecessor Jack McConnell shared the article on his social media too.

"This is incredible writing from ⁦@GlennBBC⁩ - honest, brave, life affirming and very very real. Best wishes to one of our very best and journalists."

"This is an emotional and inspiring read," tweeted Lib Dem leader, Alex Cole-Hamiltion. "All power to you ⁦GlennBBC⁩, one of the brightest and best in Scotland's media scrum."