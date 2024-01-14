Snow is forecast to hit parts of northern Scotland on Sunday as cold air from the Arctic brings chilly temperatures.
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place all day on Sunday and into Monday, covering areas including the Highlands and the Orkney and Shetland Islands.
The Met Office warns parts of northern Scotland could see around 10cm of snow over the next two days.
Met Office meteorologist Honor Criswick said: “It is going to be feeling pretty chilly in the north of Scotland.
“Throughout the week we are going to see more and more snow showers and warnings, towards the end of the week we will probably see an accumulation.
“The warning is of 2cm to 5cm of snow, throughout the week there is the possibility we will see a build up of snow. The top temperature for Aberdeen is 2C on Sunday but it will probably feel cooler.
“Snow showers will be moving inland throughout the course of the day. It continues all day Sunday into Monday and we are likely to see an accumulation of snow and further warnings.
“We are going to see showers feeding across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and mainly the east coast of England. It should be dry and bright inland.
“On Tuesday, we are going to see more rain turning to snow moving east across the country, with more prolonged snow and more accumulations at low levels in the north of Scotland and northern England.
“That’s where we could see 5cm or 10cm of snow in low-lying areas. There’s a very low chance the south might see a bit of it.”
