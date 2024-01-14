Police Scotland said a 50-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were also arrested and charged.

Mr El-Nakla, 36, and his two co-accused are due to appear before Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to a report of a break-in at a property on Balmoral Gardens in Dundee during the evening of Thursday, January 11.

"Three people - two men, aged 50 and 36, and a 41-year-old woman - were traced and all have been arrested and charged in connection with drug offences."