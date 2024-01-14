He also said it would have “good practice and common decency” for the government to have to briefed him and the First Minister ahead of the action.

His comments came as Foreign Secretary David Cameron said debate ahead of the US-led strikes would not have been right "for reasons of operational security".

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he backed last Thursday’s action but would have to consider whether to support further strikes.

He was also accused of rowing back on a previous commitment to give MPs a say before any military intervention.

The Houthis have been attacking cargo ships in the Red Sea since November.

The Iran-backed group who are close allies of Hamas say they are targeting Israeli vessels, however, some of those ships attacked have no clear connection to Israel.

Many shipping companies are now diverting vessels away from the Red Sea, bypassing the Suez Canal, a route which serves 15% of world shipping.

Speaking to BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show, Mr Flynn said the UK and US had “as a point of principle” sought to “defend freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.”

“And I don't think on that point of principle, anyone reasonable would disagree on the premise that we need to make sure that the goods that you and I and all your viewers watching require are able to get to us in a timeous manner, which indeed cuts down on costs.

“We don't want to see the cost of living crisis exacerbated, but what we do need to have is an overall understanding of what the government's medium and long-term aspirations are here because we know that the Houthis - their slogan is Death to America, Death to Israel - we know that they've been in conflict with the Saudis for very many years now.

“They are not going to be deterred by the action that the government has taken in consultation in partnership with our allies.

“So we need to understand what it is the government is hoping to achieve here. Because if it's simply a case of saying that those airstrikes are going to defeat the Houthis.

“That's not going to happen. Everyone knows that's not going to happen."

The SNP’s Westminster leader said these questions are why the Commons should have been recalled last week.

“I think it's it's a bit farcical that they waited until the moment parliament had shut it doors to make an announcement that this was what they were intending to do,” he added.

Speaking to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, Lord Cameron confirmed there would be a statement in Westminster on Monday.

“The escalation has been caused by the Houthis,” the Foreign Secretary said. “I mean the point is since November 19, you have had these 26 attacks.”

He added: “There have been more of them, they have been getting worse, and you know, not acting is also a policy, it is a policy that doesn’t work.”

Lord Cameron told Sky News that it was "hard to think of a time when there has been so much danger and insecurity and instability in the world.

“The lights are absolutely flashing red as it were on the global dashboard.”

Lord Cameron added: “What we need at that time is strong leadership and a clear plan, that is what we have with the Prime Minister and the team in place.”

The Foreign Secretary also defended the UK Government’s decision not to make a statement to Parliament about the strikes on Houthi military targets beforehand.

Lord Cameron insisted Mr Sunak had “followed all the correct procedures” before the strikes, including assembling ministers, listening to advice, and consulting allies.

He added: “There will be a statement in Parliament on Monday.

“I don’t think it would have been right to have a debate and a vote before this sort of action, because I think it is important for reasons of operational security to on this occasion take the action and then have a statement in Parliament afterwards.”

Also speaking to Laura Kuenssberg, Sir Keir said he backed the UK military operation so far as "action had to be taken" to protect shipping in the Red Sea.

"The operation that took place just a few days ago was very clearly an operation to deal with the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. This is commercial shipping, these are civilians on those boats," he said.

But he also said Labour would need to consider the arguments if the UK plans further attacks in Yemen.

During his bid to be Labour leader, Sir Keir had promised to introduce a Prevention of Military Intervention Act giving MPs a vote before military intervention.

He said at the time that he would “pass legislation” to say “military action” could only be taken if a lawful case was made, there was a viable objective, and consent from Commons had been given.

Sir Keir denied that his support for the Yemen strikes meant he was being inconsistent.

“There is obviously a huge distinction between an operation, the like of which we have seen in the last few days, and military action, a sustained campaign, military action usually involving troops on the ground.”

He argued that his proposed change to give the Commons a say only relates to sending in ground forces, adding that he stands by that “in principle, absolutely”.