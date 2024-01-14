A woman has been raped during an early hours attack in Edinburgh. 

Police Scotland say the woman, 43, was the victim of a serious sexual assault on Abbey Street in the capital.

The incident took place around 4:30am on Sunday morning. 

Police said enquiries are ongoing. 

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating the serious sexual assault of a 43-year-old woman in Abbey Street, Edinburgh, around 4.30am on Sunday, 14 January, 2024.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”