It comes after business editor Ian McConnell this week reported that Stewart Milne folded with 217 of the workforce of more than 300 made redundant.

One of the bids is believed to have come from Mr Milne. (Image: SNS)

Founder Stewart Milne said he was devastated by the unexpected outcome of a sale process involving two bids.

Administrator Teneo said: "If you have reserved a Stewart Milne property and have not yet moved in we will be contacting you directly."

1,000 office workers in city centre move

Work on one of Scotland's largest-ever development sites has drawn to a close as a major Glasgow employer has moved more than 1,000 staff into new headquarters.

SLC will be joined in the spring by the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority as part of the civil servant co-location programme run by the Government Property Agency. (Image: Student Loans Company)

Having been based in the city's Bothwell Street since its inception more than 30 years ago, the Student Loans Company has moved into a new six-storey, 75,000sq ft building on the Clydeside which forms the final part of the £500 million Buchanan Wharf development.

Boutique property 'oozing' charm on market

The lease for an “outstanding” boutique hotel in a “bourgeoning” Scottish tourist destination has come on to the market.

The operation also includes a bar and bistro on the ground floor, which property agent Graham Sibbald said provides a 'warm and inviting atmosphere with rustic elements and modern comfort'. (Image: Graham + Sibbald)

Friars Wynd Hotel, located in a Victorian town house “oozing” charm close to Stirling Castle, has 10 “spacious” and individually designed bedrooms, each said to “seamlessly” blend traditional features with modern fixtures and fittings.

Former ‘Harrods of the north’ NC500 visitor centre and restaurant sold

A restaurant and visitor centre near the North Coast 500 tourist route has been sold.

The site is next to the Falls of Shin salmon viewing platform which attracts 100,000 tourists a year. (Image: Cornerstone Business Agents)

The Falls of Shin Visitor Centre, on the site of a previous centre owned by the late retail tycoon Mohamed Al Fayed and once dubbed the "Harrods of the north", was sold by Cornerstone Business Agents on behalf of the Kyle of Sutherland Development Trust.