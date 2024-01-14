The administrators of a Scottish housebuilder issued a statement on how customers will be impacted following the company's collapse.
Home buyers, new owners, and creditors were given an update following the administration of Aberdeen-based Stewert Milne Group.
It comes after business editor Ian McConnell this week reported that Stewart Milne folded with 217 of the workforce of more than 300 made redundant.
Founder Stewart Milne said he was devastated by the unexpected outcome of a sale process involving two bids.
Administrator Teneo said: "If you have reserved a Stewart Milne property and have not yet moved in we will be contacting you directly."
1,000 office workers in city centre move
Work on one of Scotland's largest-ever development sites has drawn to a close as a major Glasgow employer has moved more than 1,000 staff into new headquarters.
Having been based in the city's Bothwell Street since its inception more than 30 years ago, the Student Loans Company has moved into a new six-storey, 75,000sq ft building on the Clydeside which forms the final part of the £500 million Buchanan Wharf development.
Boutique property 'oozing' charm on market
The lease for an “outstanding” boutique hotel in a “bourgeoning” Scottish tourist destination has come on to the market.
Friars Wynd Hotel, located in a Victorian town house “oozing” charm close to Stirling Castle, has 10 “spacious” and individually designed bedrooms, each said to “seamlessly” blend traditional features with modern fixtures and fittings.
Former ‘Harrods of the north’ NC500 visitor centre and restaurant sold
A restaurant and visitor centre near the North Coast 500 tourist route has been sold.
The Falls of Shin Visitor Centre, on the site of a previous centre owned by the late retail tycoon Mohamed Al Fayed and once dubbed the "Harrods of the north", was sold by Cornerstone Business Agents on behalf of the Kyle of Sutherland Development Trust.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel