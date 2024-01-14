The auction comes 18 months after planners at Glasgow City Council granted permission for the former store to be transformed into offices with a rooftop restaurant.

Previously Lewis’s Department Store, the B-listed building is being redeveloped as part of the first phase of a wider £50 million masterplan for the St Enoch Centre, which includes 1,700 new homes and a four-star hotel.

Over 400 lots have been listed for sale by Doncaster-based commercial auction company NCM Auctions relating to the former store.

Items for sale include catering equipment, soft furnishings, shop fittings, furniture, racking an cosmetic display counters.

The auction ends on Thursday (January 18) at 1pm, with viewing dates prior to then by appointment only.

