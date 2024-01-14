Cold Arctic air is set to bring frequent snow showers, icy conditions and travel disruption across Scotland next week.
The Met Office has issued yellow snow and ice warnings as temperatures are expected to plunge over the coming days.
Met Office meteorologist Liam Eslick said that temperatures in the UK will be about 5C to 6C lower than usual for this time of year.
Mr Eslick said: “Especially towards the north where we do have these warnings we’re likely to see some some travel disruption."
READ MORE: Cold Arctic air forecast to bring snow for parts of northern Scotland
He said that “icy conditions” were expected, with maximum temperatures of 0C in parts of Scotland, and only 2C to 4C in southern parts of the UK.
A snow and ice warning is in place across the north of Scotland from midnight on Sunday until midnight on Monday. The warning area will then spread across the whole of Scotland and into northern England on Tuesday.
A snow warning will also be in place from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday across northern and western Scotland, parts of northern England and Wales.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) January 14, 2024
Snow and ice across Scotland, northern England, parts of Wales and the West Midlands
Tuesday 0000 – 2359
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Dk7d62h2qx
The Met Office has warned that some low-lying areas in the north of Scotland could see 10 cm of snow accumulating in a few hours on Monday.
Snow showers will continue to feed inland on Tuesday morning across northern and western Scotland, where 2-5 cm of snow is possible over a few hours in some places. There is a chance some places could see 5-10 cm or perhaps 20 cm of snow, particularly across the northern half of Scotland and over higher ground elsewhere.
Frequent snow showers are likely to cause further disruption to travel during Wednesday and Thursday. Northern Scotland will see the heaviest and most frequent snow showers during Wednesday morning, before the snow showers develop across parts of southwest Scotland later in the day.
Snow showers are likely to continue during Wednesday night and well into Thursday, with a chance that some low-lying areas could see 10 cm in a few hours. Across northern Scotland, over 20 cm of snow could build up in a few locations, The Met Office said.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here