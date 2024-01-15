Around 400 workers at the Alexander Dennis bus manufacturing plant will start a two-week period of strike action on Monday, a union has said.
Unite says its members, which include coach builders and spray painters, have rejected the latest pay offer from management at the factory near Falkirk.
It is the second time workers have taken industrial action in the dispute, following a two-week-long strike in December.
Union officials say the pay offer of 4.5% for 2023 and and 4% 2024 failed to meet workers’ demands.
READ MORE: Unite to hold meetings for Stewart Milne Group workers
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite members at Alexander Dennis are being forced to strike again in their fight for fair pay.
“Our members remain utterly determined to get a fair offer from the company.
“We will back our members all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”
Pat Egan, Unite industrial officer said: “Our members are not asking for the earth but simply an offer worthy of their hard work and loyalty.
“Alexander Dennis have instead made penny pinching offers which amount to a real-terms pay cut.
“This is unacceptable and our members will continue to fight until they get what they deserve.”
During last month’s strike, Alexander Dennis Ltd said it was “extremely disappointed” at the decision to down tools.
READ MORE: BrewDog criticised for dropping real living wage for staff
It said at the time: “Our latest offer would take the hourly rate of a vehicle builder to £19.04 by April 2024, considerably higher than our primary domestic competitor, reflecting the high regard we have for the skills of our workforce.
“We have taken every measure possible over the past few years to retain as many highly skilled jobs as possible.
“Despite the challenges that the bus manufacturing industry continues to navigate, we have invested heavily in upgraded facilities and new products that will underpin our long-term future.
“However, we also must recognise that we operate in a highly commercial environment with ongoing competitive pressure from manufacturers in lower-security economies.
“Here in the UK, we do not have the benefit of protectionist policies and indeed in some cases we are held to a higher standard than importers.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel