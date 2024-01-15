Temperatures are forecast to plunge as low as -8°C in some areas, with disruption expected on roads, public transport, and schools forced to close.

A snow and ice warning is in place across the north of Scotland from midnight on Sunday until midnight on Tuesday. The warning area will then spread across the whole of Scotland and into northern England on Tuesday.

A snow warning will also be in place from midnight on Wednesday (January 17) until midnight on Thursday (January 18) across northern and western Scotland.

The lowest temperatures in Scotland on Tuesday

These are the lowest temperatures forecast in areas of Scotland on Tuesday (January 16), according to the Met Office.

Aberdeen -3°C (from 5am to 9am)

-3°C (from 5am to 9am) Altnaharra -8°C (11pm)

-8°C (11pm) Braemar -5°C (from 3am to 8am)

-5°C (from 3am to 8am) Dundee -2°C (11pm)

-2°C (11pm) Dunfermline -2° (at 4pm then 8pm to midnight)

-2° (at 4pm then 8pm to midnight) Edinburgh -2°C (midnight)

-2°C (midnight) Falkirk -2°C (from 9pm to midnight)

-2°C (from 9pm to midnight) Glasgow -2°C (from 6pm to 8pm)

-2°C (from 6pm to 8pm) Inverness -3°C (11pm)

-3°C (11pm) Perth -2°C (from 8pm to 11pm)

-2°C (from 8pm to 11pm) Stirling -2°C (from midnight to 8am)

The lowest temperatures in Scotland on Wednesday

These are the lowest temperatures forecast in areas of Scotland on Wednesday (January 17), according to the Met Office.