STRIKE action has been avoided at the Clyde’s biggest shipyards after contractors working on frigates for the Royal Navy hailed a “significant victory”.
A pay rise of £3.05 per hour has been secured for more than 30 members of trade Union who are employed by CBL Cable Contractors at the BAE Systems Govan and Scotstoun yards in Glasgow.
Unite said the deal means the lowest-paid workers will receive a wage increase worth up to 22.8%, adding that by July all workers will be paid the “shipyard rate” depending on their role.
United general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The CBL Cable workers have secured a significant victory. Let’s remember that it was only because our members were prepared to take strike action the company came back to the table with an improved offer. We are pleased the new year has begun for the CBL workforce with a pay deal secured by Unite which delivers better jobs, pay and conditions.”
The CBL workers, including electricians, labourers, and cable hands, had been scheduled to strike throughout January, February, and March.
The despite with BAE centred on demands from Unite that the workers were paid the company’s shipyard rate, or an additional £1 per hour on top of the current rates of pay. Travel-related payments, which Unite said its members were due, also formed part of the dispute.
The Clyde shipyards fall under the scope of the Joint Industry Board Agreement which sets the standards for employment, grading, and apprentice training in the electrical contracting industry. The agreement includes travel time and the use of a personal vehicle to travel to work which entitles workers to a mileage allowance.
Stevie Dillon, Unite regional coordinator, added: “The pay deal ensures that our CBL Cable members based in the Govan and Scotstoun yards are now on an equal footing with other BAE workers. Through the determination of our members to fight for what they were rightfully owed; the company has finally seen sense before any strike action took place.
“The deal was overwhelmingly backed by the membership and it’s a great way to start the new year.”
