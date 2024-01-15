An estate agent has said there is a growing demand for cafes in Scotland’s largest city as offices are "getting back closer to capacity".
Jonathan Clough, of Smith and Clough Business Associates, said in one part of the city "offices are crying out for a quality establishment".
The agent said it secured a new tenant for the former NYC Deli on Hope Street within Glasgow on behalf of the landlord, while the former Nexus Café on West Regent Street in the city has been put on the market.
It received "high levels of interest" in the NYC Deli "with a deal being struck after a short period of marketing".
The new tenants are in the process of refurbishing the premises before opening in the near future as Sarang Korean Cafe.
Mr Clough said: "We are seeing high demand for cafes in Glasgow, and have a lot of buyers on our books, so if you or your clients are thinking of selling then please get in touch for a free valuation."
He said the West Regent Street premises had been trading until very recently, and pre-Covid had been occupied by Piece, adding that "it was by all accounts their busiest site".
"The premises are in walk in condition, and simply need a small amount of catering equipment and coffee machine to trade, and are available for a minimal ingoing premium and an annual rental of £12,000 per annum."
He said the slow return to the offices by workers has picked up.
He told The Herald: “I think over the last couple of years as people have started returning to the office, and the offices are getting back closer to capacity, that this has had knock-on benefits for the surrounding businesses and cafes, which has led to an increased demand.”
Clyde workers hail 'significant victory" in pay dispute
Strike action has been avoided at the Clyde’s biggest shipyards after contractors working on frigates for the Royal Navy hailed a “significant victory”.
A pay rise of £3.05 per hour has been secured for more than 30 members of trade Union who are employed by CBL Cable Contractors at the BAE Systems Govan and Scotstoun yards in Glasgow.
MONEY HQ 💷
Tax year-end: How to bust the jargon of your finances
This article appears as part of the Money HQ newsletter.
A full list of all the terminology used by the financial services industry would be pretty long – and it’s not necessary to know every single term in order to feel more in control. But it’s helpful to be familiar with some of the most widely used terms.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here