The agent said it secured a new tenant for the former NYC Deli on Hope Street within Glasgow on behalf of the landlord, while the former Nexus Café on West Regent Street in the city has been put on the market.

It received "high levels of interest" in the NYC Deli "with a deal being struck after a short period of marketing".

The new tenants are in the process of refurbishing the premises before opening in the near future as Sarang Korean Cafe.

Mr Clough said: "We are seeing high demand for cafes in Glasgow, and have a lot of buyers on our books, so if you or your clients are thinking of selling then please get in touch for a free valuation."

He said the West Regent Street premises had been trading until very recently, and pre-Covid had been occupied by Piece, adding that "it was by all accounts their busiest site".

"The premises are in walk in condition, and simply need a small amount of catering equipment and coffee machine to trade, and are available for a minimal ingoing premium and an annual rental of £12,000 per annum."

He said the slow return to the offices by workers has picked up.

He told The Herald: “I think over the last couple of years as people have started returning to the office, and the offices are getting back closer to capacity, that this has had knock-on benefits for the surrounding businesses and cafes, which has led to an increased demand.”

Clyde workers hail 'significant victory" in pay dispute

Strike action has been avoided at the Clyde’s biggest shipyards after contractors working on frigates for the Royal Navy hailed a “significant victory”.

A pay rise of £3.05 per hour has been secured for more than 30 members of trade Union who are employed by CBL Cable Contractors at the BAE Systems Govan and Scotstoun yards in Glasgow.

