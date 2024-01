A yellow weather warning is in place for the north of Scotland on Monday, which will be spread to the entire county on Tuesday (January 16).

People have been warned of disruption on the roads and public transport as snow brings risk of icy stretches.

Here is the full list of schools which have been closed or affected by the weather, according to their local authorities.

For the latest information, see the council websites for Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen City, Moray, the Highlands and Shetland.

Full list of school closures on Monday, January 15 2024

Aberdeen City

Abbotswell School: Delayed opening

Airyhall School: Delayed opening

Bridge of Don Academy: Closing early

Brimmond School: Delayed opening

Broomhill School: Delayed opening

Countesswells School: Delayed opening

Culter School: Delayed opening

Cults School: Delayed opening

Dyce School: Delayed opening

Fernielea School: Delayed opening

Ferryhill School: Delayed opening

Gilcomstoun School: Delayed opening

Hanover Street School: Delayed opening

Hazlehead Academy: Delayed opening

Heathryburn School: Delayed opening

Holy Family RC School: Delayed opening

Kirkhill School: Open with school transport issues

Loirston School: Delayed opening

Manor Park School: Delayed opening

Middleton Park School: Delayed opening

Milltimber School: Closed to everyone

Muirfield School: Delayed opening

Northfield Academy: Delayed opening

Orchard Brae School: Delayed opening

Ashgrove Children's Centre: Closed to pupils

Riverbank School: Delayed opening

Skene Square School: Delayed opening

Stoneywood School: Delayed opening

Sunnybank School: Delayed opening

Walker Road School: Delayed opening

Aberdeenshire

Aberchirder Primary School closed to everyone

Aboyne Academy closed to everyone

Aboyne Primary School closed to everyone

Alehousewells School Closed to everyone

Alford Academy Closed to everyone

Alford Primary School Closed to everyone

Anna Ritchie School Opening delayed

Arduthie School Closed to everyone

Arnage School Opening delayed

Auchenblae School Closed to everyone

Auchnagatt School Transport not operating, Opening delayed

Auchterellon School Closed to everyone

Auchterless School Closed to everyone

Ballater School Closed to everyone

Ballogie Nursery Closed to everyone

Balmedie School Opening delayed

Banchory Academy Opening delayed

Banchory Primary School Closed to everyone

Banchory-Devenick School Closed to everyone

Banff Academy Changes to transport routes

Barthol Chapel School Closed to everyone

Bervie School Closed to everyone

Bracoden School Closed to everyone

Braemar School Closed to everyone

Cairney School Closed to everyone

Carronhill School Closed to everyone

Catterline School Closed to everyone

Chapel of Garioch School Transport not operating, Opening delayed, Closed to everyone

Cluny School Closed to everyone

Craigievar School Closed to everyone

Crathes School Closed to everyone

Crathie School Closed to everyone

Crombie School Closed to everyone

Crossroads Nursery, Durris Closed to everyone

Crudie School Closed to everyone

Cultercullen School Closed to everyone

Dales Park School Opening delayed

Daviot School Transport not operating, Opening delayed, Closed to everyone

Drumblade School Closed to everyone

Drumoak School Closed to everyone

Dunecht School Closed to everyone

Dunnottar School Closed to everyone

Durris School Closed to everyone

Echt School Opening delayed, Closed to everyone

Ellon Academy Partial closure for pupils, Transport not operating

Ellon Primary School Closed to everyone

Elrick School Closed to everyone

Fetterangus School Closed to everyone

Fettercairn School Closed to everyone

Fintry School, Turriff Closed to everyone

Finzean School Closed to everyone

Fishermoss School Opening delayed

Fordyce School Closed to everyone

Forgue School Closed to everyone

Foveran School Opening delayed

Fraserburgh Academy Closed to everyone

Fyvie School Closed to everyone

Glass School Closed to everyone

Glenbervie School Closed to everyone

Gordon Primary School Closed to everyone

Gordon Schools (The) Closed to everyone

Gourdon School Opening delayed

Hatton Fintray School Closed to everyone

Hatton School, Cruden Changes to transport routes

Hill of Banchory School Closed to pupils only

Hillside School Opening delayed

Insch School Opening delayed

Inverurie Academy Closed to pupils only

Johnshaven School Closed to everyone

Keig School Closed to everyone

Keithhall School Closed to everyone

Kellands School Closed to everyone

Kemnay Academy Closed to everyone

Kemnay Primary School Closed to everyone

Kennethmont School Closed to everyone

Kincardine O'Neil School Closed to everyone

Kinellar School Opening delayed

King Edward School Closed to everyone

Kininmonth School Changes to transport routes

Kinneff School Closed to everyone

Kintore School Opening delayed

Lairhillock School Closed to everyone

Largue School Closed to everyone

Laurencekirk School Closed to everyone

Logie Coldstone School Closed to everyone

Logie Durno School Opening delayed, Closed to everyone

Longside School Opening delayed

Lumphanan School Closed to everyone

Lumsden School Closed to everyone

Luthermuir School Closed to everyone

Mackie Academy Opening delayed

Marykirk School Closed to everyone

Mearns Academy Closed to pupils only

Meiklemill School Opening delayed

Meldrum Academy Changes to transport routes, Closed to everyone

Meldrum School Transport not operating

Methlick School Closed to everyone

Midmar School Closed to everyone

Midmill School Opening delayed

Mill O' Forest School Closed to everyone

Mintlaw Academy Opening delayed

Mintlaw School Partial closure for pupils

Monquhitter School Opening delayed, Transport not operating

Monymusk School Closed to everyone

New Deer School Transport not operating

New Machar School Opening delayed, Closed to everyone

Newburgh Mathers School Opening delayed

Newtonhill School Opening delayed

Old Rayne School Opening delayed, Closed to everyone

Ordiquhill School Closed to everyone

Oyne School Opening delayed, Closed to everyone

Peterhead Academy Re-opened

Peterhead Central School Opening delayed

Pitfour School Opening delayed

Pitmedden School Closed to everyone

Port Elphinstone School Closed to pupils only

Portlethen Academy Opening delayed

Portlethen School Opening delayed

Premnay School Closed to everyone

Rayne North School Closed to everyone

Redmyre School Closed to everyone

Rhynie School Closed to everyone

Rothienorman School Closed to everyone

Skene School Closed to everyone

Slains School Closed to everyone

St Andrew's School, Inverurie Closed to everyone

St Cyrus School Closed to everyone

St Fergus School Changes to transport routes

Strathburn School Closed to everyone

Strathdon School Closed to everyone

Tarland School Closed to everyone

Tarves School Closed to everyone

Tipperty School Opening delayed

Torphins School Closed to everyone

Tough School Closed to everyone

Towie School Closed to everyone

Tullynessle School Closed to everyone

Turriff Academy Closed to pupils only

Turriff Primary School Closed to everyone

Udny Green School Closed to everyone

Uryside School Closed to everyone

Westfield School Opening delayed

Westhill Academy Closed to everyone

Westhill Primary School Closed to everyone

Highland

Applecross Primary: Closed

Applecross Primary Nursery: Closed

Arisaig Primary: Closed

Arisaig Primary Nursery: Closed

Auchtertyre Primary: Closed

Auchtertyre Primary Nursery: Closed

Bonar Bridge Primary: Closed

Brora Primary: Closed

Brora Primary Nursery: Closed

Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh Nursery: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Bun-Sgoil Shlèite: Closed

Coulhill Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Coulhill Primary Nursery: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Craighill Primary: Closed

Craighill Primary Nursery - EM: Closed

Craighill Primary Nursery - GM: Closed

Dornoch Academy: Closed

Dornoch Primary: Closed

Dornoch Primary Nursery: Closed

Dunvegan Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Dunvegan Primary Nursery - GM: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Edinbane Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Edinbane Primary Nursery: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Gairloch High School: Closed

Gairloch Primary: Closed

Gairloch Primary Nursery - EM: Closed

Gairloch Primary Nursery - GM: Closed

Gledfield Primary: Closed

Gledfield Primary Nursery: Closed

Glenelg Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Glenelg Primary Nursery: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Golspie High School: Closed

Golspie Primary: Closed

Golspie Primary Nursery: Closed

Hill of Fearn Primary: Closed

Hill of Fearn Primary Nursery: Closed

Hilton of Cadboll Primary: Closed

Hilton of Cadboll Primary Nursery: Closed

Inver Primary: Closed

Knockbreck Primary (Dunvegan): Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Knockbreck Primary (Tain): Closed

Knockbreck Primary Nursery (Dunvegan): Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Kyle Primary: Closed

Kyle Primary Nursery: Closed

Kyleakin Primary: Closed

Kyleakin Primary Nursery: Closed

Lady Lovat Primary: Closed

Lairg Primary: Partially closed - closed in the afternoon

Lairg Primary Nursery: Partially closed - closed in the afternoon

Loch Duich Primary: Closed

Lochcarron Nursery EM: Closed

Lochcarron Primary: Closed

Lochinver Early Learning and Childcare: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Lochinver Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Lybster Primary: Closed

Lybster Primary Nursery: Closed

Macdiarmid Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Macdiarmid Primary Nursery: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Mallaig High School: Closed

Mallaig Primary: Closed

Mallaig Primary Nursery - EM: Closed

Mallaig Primary Nursery - GM: Closed

Plockton High School: Closed

Plockton Primary: Closed

Plockton Primary Nursery - GM: Closed

Poolewe Primary: Closed

Rogart Primary: Closed

Rogart Primary Nursery: Closed

Rosehall Primary: Closed

Rum Primary: Closed

Rum Primary Nursery: Closed

Shieldaig Primary: Closed

Shieldaig Primary Nursery: Closed

St Duthus School: Closed

Tain Royal Academy: Closed

Tarbat Old Primary: Closed

Tarbat Old Primary Nursery: Closed

​Moray

Milne's High School: Closed to all except those sitting prelim exams

The Cabin: Closed to all

Forres academy: Open with disruption

Rothes Primary School Nursery: Closed to all

Rothes Primary School: Closed

Mortlach Primary Schoo;: Closed

Glenlivet Primary: Closed

Craigellachie Primary School: Closed to all pupils and staff

Tomintoul Primary School: Closed

Speyside High School: Closed

Aberlour Primary School: Closed

Rothiemay Primary School: Closed

Keith Primary School: Partial closure, delayed start

Keith Grammar School: Delayed start

Shetland