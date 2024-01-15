Further snow showers and some ice are likely to continue on Thursday with another warning issued for the northwest and west of Scotland as well as Northern Ireland.

The news comes after a first snow and ice yellow weather alert for the Highlands, Shetland and Orkey from Monday, January 15 which widens to cover the rest of mainland Scotland, North-west of England and Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Wintry weather is forecast for Scotland this week, with several @metoffice warnings for snow and ice in place.



❄️ Make sure your vehicle is prepared

❄️ Drive to the conditions

❄️ Follow @trafficscotland for trunk road updates



Stay #WeatherAware ➡️ https://t.co/sa4eyhEUtY pic.twitter.com/OEqAQMTmG7 — Transport Scotland (@transcotland) January 15, 2024

Here's what you should expect from the weather warnings this week and the areas that will be affected.

What to expect from the Met Office's snow and ice warning

Scots have been told to expect frequent heavy snow showers that will continue to push inland on Wednesday.

This will likely disrupt travel across the region.

Scots have also been told to prepare for:

Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers

Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel

Untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable

A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Some rural communities could become cut off

For your latest forecast, visit the Met Office website.

The weather forecast has provided further details for the outlook in the coming days: "Throughout this period frequent snow showers will continue to push inland across parts of Scotland and much of Northern Ireland, the heaviest snowfall will likely occur in hilly areas inland from the coastlines exposed to the north to northwesterly wind.

"In these areas an additional 5-10 cm of snow is likely, and there is the potential for a further 15-20 cm of snow in a few locations during Wednesday (especially across Scotland).

"Areas further inland from these most exposed regions are likely to see lower snowfall amounts, with perhaps a 1 cm or so most probable here, with a chance of an isolated spot approaching 5 cm."

Following sleet and snowfall on Tuesday, a fairly widespread ice risk is expected overnight into Wednesday morning which specifically covers central Scotland.

Meanwhile on Thursday, "Further snow showers continue," the Met Office said.

"But with the wind subtly changing to a more westerly direction, slightly different areas are most likely to see the greatest focus of showers compared to the previous day.

"In many areas, this fresh snow will be falling on top of snow already on the ground.

"Parts of northern and western Scotland (including southwest Scotland) are likely to see an additional 2-5 cm fairly widely, with peaks of 15-20 cm for areas just inland from west / northwest facing coasts. Further inland towards the southeast of the area, an additional 1-2 cm, with isolated 5 cm is more probable.

"These same figures can be used for Northern Ireland, but the ultimate maximum here is likely to be in the 10-15 cm range. In addition to the snowfall, ice is likely fairly widely, with thawing / re-freezing of slush and snow."