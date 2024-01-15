As snowy weather arrives, Scots are being asked to come up with inventive names for gritters which match the likes of Taylor Drift and Keanu Freeze.
More than 6,000 ideas have already been submitted as Amey South-West Trunk Roads runs its popular annual competition.
The newly-named gritters will join the likes of classics like Yes Sir, Ice Can Boogie, Sir Grits Hoy, Skid Vicious and Sweet Child O'Brine.
Winners from last year's competition who are now new editions to the 2023/2024 winter fleet include Kevin Fridges, Stone Cold Steve Frostin' and Skate Bush – puns on comedian Kevin Bridges, WWE star and actor Steve Austin, and singer Kate Bush, of course.
Scotland's tradition of coming up with bizarre and interesting names for its gritter fleet has previously gone viral on social media and made headlines around the world.
In December 2020, Irn-Bru was drawn by the distinctive bright orange of the Amey South-West gritter and named one 'Grits You Thru'.
The following year, another iconic Scottish brand joined the fleet with staff at family-run bakery Tunnock’s calling a vehicle 'Caramelt Wafer'.
Gritter names can be submitted to Amey online from Monday (January 15) via a page on swtrunkroads.scot.
Gritter name reveals will take place on the @SWTRUNKROADS Facebook and Twitter channels and will appear live on the Traffic Scotland Gritter Tracker.
To prepare for this Winter, Amey says it has amassed 21,000 tonnes of road salt, 231,000 litres of brine, and 50,000 litres of potassium acetate.
The service is overseen by 10 Winter Service Duty Officers (WSDO) who provide a 24/7 presence on the network.
The 17,500-tonne capacity salt barn at Amey’s Polmadie Depot, established in 2021, will continue to provide increased resilience in tackling adverse weather conditions across the trunk road network.
The South-West Winter Service includes 27 Frontline Routes, 15 Patrol Routes, and 12 Footway Routes (requiring 197km of winter treatment).
It is delivered by 56 Econ gritters and snowploughs, 16 footpath gritters, 12 tractors, and 115 Highways Operatives.
Scotland winning gritter names from the 2023 competition
-
Kevin Fridges (Comedian, Kevin Bridges)
-
Stone Cold Steve Frostin (WWE Star and Actor, Steve Austin)
-
Keanu Freeze (Actor, Keanu Reeves)
-
Polar Abdul (Singer and American Idol Judge, Paula Abdul)
-
Taylor Drift (Singer, Taylor Swift)
-
Sleeter Andre (Singer, Peter Andre)
-
Skate Bush (Singer, Kate Bush)
