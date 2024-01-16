Scotch Whisky is reportedly the second-most productive sector in Scotland, ranked only behind energy including renewables.

Mark Kent, chief executive of the SWA, said: “The Scotch Whisky industry has once again proven its economic significance to the UK domestically and on the world stage, and these figures highlight the importance of backing a key sector for productivity, exports and employment.”

Pictured: Scottish Whisky Association chief executive Mark Kent (Image: Scotch Whisky Association)

Data shows that 75% of the total GVA of the Scotch Whisky industry is generated in Scotland, equal to £5.3bn annually.

This is helped by legislation that requires all Scotch Whisky to be distilled and matured for at least three years in Scotland, and all Single Malt Scotch whisky to be bottled in Scotland.

Wellbeing economy Secretary Neil Gray said: “The Scotch Whisky industry is extremely valuable to the Scottish economy in terms of production and exports and increasingly also for tourism and hospitality.

“It supports thousands of jobs , including in rural areas, and is a success story at home and internationally.

“Scotch Whisky is a world-renowned brand and our leading single food and drink export product. Continued growth in global markets means more jobs and investment across Scotland, our communities benefit and it entices visitors and residents to experience the incredible offer we have here in Scotland.”

Despite its sizeable contribution to the UK economy, the sector has warned that Scotch Whisky continues to face “multiple barriers” including the highest spirits duty rate in the G7, key infrastructure in Scotland in need of investment, and trade deal, including with India, still to be finalised.

It is feared that these challenges combined with rapidly increasing competition from premium spirits in global markets could put future investment, growth and jobs at risk without continued government support.

Acknowledging this, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “I welcome this report which demonstrates the great strength and resilience of the Scottish whisky industry.

“The sector’s contribution to the economy, with ever-growing exports and investment in skills and jobs, is of vital importance to Scotland, and the whole of the UK.

“The UK Government wholeheartedly supports the industry.

“Scotch is not just Scotland’s but the UK’s most valuable food and drink export and that’s why we’ve given it 10 cuts or freezes in duty at the last 11 Budgets, as well as removing punitive tariffs imposed on the US market.

“We are pushing forward with new and robust global trade agreements that will continue to safeguard the interest of Scotch whisky, ensuring that the unique characteristics and reputation of Scotch are protected.”

"The Scottish Government will continue to work with the whisky sector to drive further growth and success."

In 2021, as part of a long-term £185million investment in whisky tourism in Scotland Diageo launched the Johnnie Walker Princes Street visitor attraction in Edinburgh following the opening of new experiences at the Glenkinchie, Clynelish and Cardhu distilleries.

It offers whisky lovers “immersive storytelling”, taking them through the 200-year-old history of Johnnie Walker, and aims to challenge preconceived ideas of how whisky should be enjoyed.

Last month, The Herald reported that the attraction had welcomed more than 700,000 visitors from around 131 countries to date and had been named the world’s leading spirit experience in the “tourism Oscars”.

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: “Congratulations to Johnnie Walker Princes Street.

"This achievement recognises the investment and time that has been put in by Diageo and the team at Johnnie Walker Princes Street to create a truly world-class visitor experience.

“Research continues to show visitors love to connect with the people and places associated with our iconic food and drink.

"Whisky has huge international appeal, and this award confirms the important role it plays in the Scottish tourism experience.”