IT is fair to say the retail sector is beginning to get a bit tetchy with the Scottish Government.
As we report in The Herald today, more than 4,500 shops in Scotland will face steep rises in business rates come the start of the new financial year in April. This is a consequence of inflationary rises in both the intermediate and higher property rates, which are respectively used to calculate bills for premises with rateable values of between £51,001 and £100,000, and £100,001 and above.
The Scottish Government made great play of the fact that it froze the basic property rate (or poundage) at 49.8p at the Budget in December, meaning that businesses with a rateable value of up to £51,000 have been protected from the impact of high inflation. But while the significance of this move should not be overlooked, there is a growing sense among retailers with larger premises that the Budget was less fair to them.
There will be many who argue that larger retailers have more capacity to ride out the current economic storms than their smaller counterparts, and in many cases that may well be true. Larger players tend to have the buying power and economies of scale that smaller players are unable to match, and often greater access to cash when trade slows.
But that is only one side of the story. As the collapse of high-street homeware chain Wilco last year showed, larger retailers are no less immune to cost inflation and faltering consumer confidence. And with the economic outlook still uncertain, it is understandable that the Scottish Retail Consortium is lamenting the prospect of a significant rise in business rates for many of its members when they can ill-afford it. Not every retailer is raking in profits like Marks & Spencer.
SRC director David Lonsdale expressed concern today that the forthcoming increases in the intermediate and higher property rates will add to the impression that it is more expensive for retailers to do business in Scotland than it is in England, which may well chime with those already concerned with the different position Holyrood is taking to Westminster on income tax.
Referring to the forthcoming business rate rises, Mr Lonsdale said: “This increases the cost of maintaining a store estate and serves to make things even trickier. We need to see a faster pace towards restoring the level playing field with England on the higher property rate.”
There will also be some in business who share Mr Lonsdale's concern that the Scottish Government’s proposal to restore the surtax on grocery retailers or “public health supplement”, as detailed in Budget documents, without prior warning, will do little to inspire confidence in First Minister Humza Yousaf’s pledge for a New Deal for Business.
