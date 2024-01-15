READ MORE: How to dine at Glasgow's 'best loved' restaurants for £5 or less this month

Pictured: Laby Libertine is located on West Register Street in Edinburgh (Image: Supplied)

Announcing the deal, a team member said: said: "We know January birthdays sometimes don’t get the attention they deserve, but we’re here to change that because it’s the month Lady Libertine turns five.

"If you’re ringing in your birthday in January too, why not celebrate with us? We’ll give you that main character energy you deserve plus your meal on us.

"Let’s make birthdays this January the best ones yet."

To redeem the offer, customers must book in advance quoting BIRTHDAY TWINS and arrive at the venue with proof of date of birth such as a driving license, passport or birth certificate.

The promotion is valid when at least 2 people are dining.

Customers with January birthdays have until February, 1 to claim their complimentary meal (Image: Supplied)

Lady Libertine is set over two floors in the heart of Edinburgh.

Downstairs you'll find a "bustling aperitivo bar" serving classic cocktails with a twist while upstairs is the Wine Cafe with views across St Andrews Square.

In 2019, it earned the 47th spot in the Top 50 Cocktail Bars in the UK and was shortlisted for the top 10 Best New Bars in Europe at Tales of the Cocktail.

To read the Birthday Twin terms and conditions in full or book now click here.