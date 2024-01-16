It follows years of growing public concern over the state of the roads - most of which fall under the responsibilities of 32 councils.

The study found that Glasgow City Council recorded the greatest number in 2023 with almost 18,000 in the first 11 months of 2023, followed by Dumfries and Galloway with almost 16,000.

The estimates by campaign group Round Our Way to coincide with National Potholes Day show a 47.73% growth in the number of potholes across Scotland in a year rising from 89,787 in 2022 to 132,642 in 2023.

The Convention of Scottish Local Authorities has warned things could get even worse as councils deal with reduced budgets.

And scientists warn climate change make the problem worse as more wet weather and temperature extremes give an extra battering to the surfaces we drive on.

In Glasgow the number of potholes has risen from 11,630 in 2018 to 17,898 in the first 11 months of 2023.

In Dumfries and Galloway, the number of potholes has risen by 54% since 2019 when 11,630 potholes were recorded. In 2023 it was 17,898.

Roger Harding, director of Round Our Way said: “Potholes are the bane of many of our lives and put drivers, cyclists and even pedestrians at risk of serious injury. The weather extremes that climate change brings are sadly creating many more of them at a time when cuts mean repairs are already not keeping up.

“No one should have to risk injury or breakdown to get from A to B locally. More investment is needed in repairs and new materials, but we also need politicians to get serious about tackling the climate change that is increasingly causing potholes in the first place.”

Across the UK, the number of potholes rose from 743,923 to 1,207,398 in the last year, which has seen record high temperatures, severe wet weather and continued cuts to council funding, according to the campaign group.

It comes after a separate analysis from the AA said that reports of potholes and the damage they caused have hit a five-year highs.

The AA said it dealt with 631,852 pothole-related incidents related to tyres, wheels, steering, and suspension last year across the UK - another five-year high according to the organisation.

With an average repair cost for a pothole accident being £250, the AA estimates they cost its customers around £160m in total last year. The AA believes the total figure for across the entire country could be as high as £500m as it only represents around a third of Britain's drivers.

Potholes do not just affect drivers of motor vehicles, but also other road users, with cyclists being particularly vulnerable to accidents.

Dr Benyi Cao, Royal Academy of Engineering research fellow and lecturer in civil and environmental engineering at the University of Surrey, said: “This analysis highlighting the alarming rise in the number of potholes in 2023 is deeply concerning. Climate change, with its associated increase in extreme weather conditions, could potentially worsen the pothole situation.

"The increased rainfall and flooding due to climate change can lead to more water seeping into the pavement, accelerating the deterioration process. In fact, the UK has been experiencing more intense and frequent rainfall events in recent years, which can significantly contribute to the formation of potholes.

“Potholes are primarily formed by a combination of three elements: water, traffic, and freeze-thaw cycles. Climate change is leading to more extreme temperatures, both in summer and winter, which can lead to increases in the number of freeze-thaw cycles in winter and high temperatures which can soften the pavement, making it more susceptible to damage in the summer.

“The projected figures for 2023, based on the available data, indicate that this could be the highest or second-highest year for potholes during the five-year period from 2018 to 2023. The link between climate change and the state of our roads is increasingly clear. It is imperative that we take concerted action to address this issue, through improved road maintenance practices, innovative materials and technologies, and broader climate change mitigation strategies.”

The Convention of Scottish Local Authorities said road safety was a "key priority" and that councils "proactively repair potholes where they can.

Last year it emerged that Scots motorists were 'missing out' on millions of pounds in a compensation postcode lottery after suffering damage caused by potholed roads.

Just one in six pothole claims were paid out in 2021-22, amounting to £274,254.01. The low rate is broadly similar to those recorded in 2019-20 when there there were compensation payments of £213,136.35 (16.3%) and 2020-21 when there were payouts of £210,726.55 (14.3%).

The pay out survey of local authorities showed a postcode lottery of successful payouts with one local authority, West Dunbartonshire Council failing to payout on any of the 36 claims received in 2021-22 while the Scottish Borders Council was paying out in 42.8% of its 98 cases.

A COSLA spokesman added: "However, budgets don’t make it easy to respond to local priorities, when funding for policies such as teacher numbers and social care is directed by the Scottish Government.

"The recent budget will put more pressure on services such as roads maintenance, as ringfencing and direction continues. "In addition, climate change and increasing weather events such as flooding is only going to make the situation worse, which is why the significant cut proposed to capital investment in the budget is such a concern for councils.”

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: “Potholes can appear suddenly at any time and will be caused by environmental factors such as heavy rain or flooding, ice, snow and the impact of traffic on the road surface.

“Last winter Glasgow experienced its lowest road surface temperatures in 12 years ,followed by long periods of rainfall, which is a damaging combination for road surfaces.

“In January last year there was sharp rise in the rate of pothole reporting as a result, but the council doubled its carriageway maintenance budget to £12m for the year to help address issues with road conditions.

“Our responsibility is to ensure we have in place an appropriate system of road safety inspections and repairs that tackles the most dangerous faults as a matter of priority.

“We always seek to undertake first time permanent repairs wherever possible, but modern materials can provide an immediate and durable solution that helps ensure road safety.

“The roads network is inspected on an on-going basis but we urge people to report any road faults to us directly so they can be properly assessed and included in an appropriate repair programme."