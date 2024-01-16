READ MORE: Ian McConnell: A peculiar feature of the Stewart Milne collapse

The broker, which noted it is “looking to further expand headcount in the coming months”, added: “With over three decades of experience and offices already firmly established in Ayr and Aberdeen, the addition of a Glasgow location is a strategic move to enhance accessibility and cater to the growing needs of businesses and individuals in the region.”

David MacKay, managing director of MacKay Corporate Insurance Brokers, said: "As part of our continuous efforts to better serve our clients and expand our footprint, we are thrilled to announce the opening of our Glasgow office.

“The opening of a new office in the central belt is a natural progression in the evolution of MacKay Corporate Insurance Brokers. Glasgow is a dynamic hub of business activity, and we are excited to bring our expertise and personalised service to the heart of this vibrant city."