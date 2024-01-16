An independent insurance broker with a “strong presence” in Ayr and Aberdeen has announced the opening of an office in Glasgow.
MacKay Corporate Insurance Brokers, which serves businesses and private individuals, said the “strategic move” marks a “significant milestone in the company's growth as a prominent player in the insurance industry”.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: A peculiar feature of the Stewart Milne collapse
The broker, which noted it is “looking to further expand headcount in the coming months”, added: “With over three decades of experience and offices already firmly established in Ayr and Aberdeen, the addition of a Glasgow location is a strategic move to enhance accessibility and cater to the growing needs of businesses and individuals in the region.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Yousaf maybe Panglossian but offers more substance than Tories
David MacKay, managing director of MacKay Corporate Insurance Brokers, said: "As part of our continuous efforts to better serve our clients and expand our footprint, we are thrilled to announce the opening of our Glasgow office.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Stewart Milne woe as SNP leader Humza Yousaf mulls future
“The opening of a new office in the central belt is a natural progression in the evolution of MacKay Corporate Insurance Brokers. Glasgow is a dynamic hub of business activity, and we are excited to bring our expertise and personalised service to the heart of this vibrant city."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here