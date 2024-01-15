First Minister Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law has been charged with supplying heroin and being in possession of cocaine and cannabis.
Ramsay El-Nakla, 36 appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, charged with drug offences including supplying heroin, along with Stephen Stewart, 50 and Victoria McGowan, 41.
El-Nakla, of Dundee, is the brother-in-law of Mr Yousaf.
Court papers state El-Nakla, Stewart and McGowan were allegedly concerned in “supplying a class A drug, namely diamorphine (heroin)”.
They are further charged with being in possession of cocaine and cannabis.
The offences are alleged to have happened at 12F Balmoral Gardens in Dundee on Thursday.
Read More: Murderers handed life sentences over 'wicked' killing of teenage girl
McGowan, of Dundee, is accused of committing the offences while on bail.
All three made no plea at the court hearing.
The trio were arrested on Thursday, January 12.
Asked about the case earlier on Monday, Mr Yousaf told the PA news agency: “Well I can’t comment because it is a live court case. It is due to call today.
“It would be inappropriate for me to comment at this stage.
“There may well be (a statement) but I’m very keen not be seen to interfere with any court case, let alone one involving my brother in law.”
El Nakla, Stewart, who is listed in court papers as being of no fixed abode, and McGowan will appear in court again at a later date.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article