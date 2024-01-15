El-Nakla, of Dundee, is the brother-in-law of Mr Yousaf.

Court papers state El-Nakla, Stewart and McGowan were allegedly concerned in “supplying a class A drug, namely diamorphine (heroin)”.

They are further charged with being in possession of cocaine and cannabis.

The offences are alleged to have happened at 12F Balmoral Gardens in Dundee on Thursday.

McGowan, of Dundee, is accused of committing the offences while on bail.

All three made no plea at the court hearing.

The trio were arrested on Thursday, January 12.

Asked about the case earlier on Monday, Mr Yousaf told the PA news agency: “Well I can’t comment because it is a live court case. It is due to call today.

“It would be inappropriate for me to comment at this stage.

“There may well be (a statement) but I’m very keen not be seen to interfere with any court case, let alone one involving my brother in law.”

El Nakla, Stewart, who is listed in court papers as being of no fixed abode, and McGowan will appear in court again at a later date.