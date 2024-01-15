The founder of a Glasgow-based company has said the opening of a new flagship restaurant has 'reaffirmed their commitments to the city' as a new look ushers in a new phase for the brand.
Six Company, the group behind Six by Nico, this week welcomed their first diners at Albion Street in Merchant City.
After six years of operations in the Glasgow and the opening of 15 sites throughout the UK and Ireland, the new restaurant will provide "the experience guests all know and love" in surroundings that "complement all aspects of their product".
READ MORE: 10 bars and restaurants in Scotland that serve a sensational Sunday Roast
Every six weeks, Six Company chief executive and founder Chef Nico Simeone and his team completely reinvent their food offering, serving a brand new six-course tasting menu with a theme based around a different location, memory, or idea.
The first selected for Merchant City is a 'Mad Hatter's Tea Party', with dishes including The White Rabbit with rabbit, chicken and date ballotine and a Queen of Hearts white chocolate mousse with red velvet cake.
Simeone said: “Our team is driven daily by the challenge to constantly create and reinvent.
"We are dedicated to being different, never resting on our laurels, and continuously striving to create the best customer experiences.
"Marking our six-year journey with such a significant evolution of experiences in our home town and reaffirming our commitments to the city seems like the best way to celebrate the next stage in our company vision.“
The design roots for the new interior concepts are inspired by the number six, with Studio Two reportedly developing ideas for Six by Nico using the six-legged dragonfly as its muse.
Furnishings have been chosen in a nod to the Merchant City's rich history in trading goods such as tobacco, sugar and salt as well as the houses of wealthy 'tobacco lords' who once lived there.
The Studio Two design team said: "We're excited to be working on such dynamic schemes with a strong creative brand who continue to push boundaries within their sector".
Born in Glasgow, to Italian parents, Chef Nico Simeone was "raised in a family of Mediterranean foodies".
His earliest memories are said to be of his mother’s Italian cooking, helping her in the kitchen and large family meals around the table.
READ MORE: How to dine at Glasgow's 'best loved' restaurants for £5 or less this month
Since launching their first restaurant in 2017 in their hometown of Glasgow, Six by Nico has served over 350,000 customers across the city's locations in Finnieston, Byres Road and Glasgow Southside with around 2 million dishes.
The Six by Nico brand has created 49 tasting menus since the conceptual brands launch in Glasgow and raised over £700,000 in two years for the groups charity partner Beatson Cancer Charity.
Six by Nico Merchant City is located at 84-86 Albion Street in Glasgow.
For more information or to book now click here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here