Pictured: The new Six by Nico Merchant City opens this week (Image: Supplied)

After six years of operations in the Glasgow and the opening of 15 sites throughout the UK and Ireland, the new restaurant will provide "the experience guests all know and love" in surroundings that "complement all aspects of their product".

Pictured: The first theme at the restaurant is the 'Mad Hatter's Tea Party' (Image: Supplied)

Every six weeks, Six Company chief executive and founder Chef Nico Simeone and his team completely reinvent their food offering, serving a brand new six-course tasting menu with a theme based around a different location, memory, or idea.

The first selected for Merchant City is a 'Mad Hatter's Tea Party', with dishes including The White Rabbit with rabbit, chicken and date ballotine and a Queen of Hearts white chocolate mousse with red velvet cake.

Pictured: A new look is ushering in a 'new era' for the brand (Image: Supplied)

Simeone said: “Our team is driven daily by the challenge to constantly create and reinvent.

"We are dedicated to being different, never resting on our laurels, and continuously striving to create the best customer experiences.

"Marking our six-year journey with such a significant evolution of experiences in our home town and reaffirming our commitments to the city seems like the best way to celebrate the next stage in our company vision.“

The design roots for the new interior concepts are inspired by the number six, with Studio Two reportedly developing ideas for Six by Nico using the six-legged dragonfly as its muse.

Furnishings have been chosen in a nod to the Merchant City's rich history in trading goods such as tobacco, sugar and salt as well as the houses of wealthy 'tobacco lords' who once lived there.

The Studio Two design team said: "We're excited to be working on such dynamic schemes with a strong creative brand who continue to push boundaries within their sector".

Pictured: The new Six by Nico is located on Albion Street (Image: Supplied)

Born in Glasgow, to Italian parents, Chef Nico Simeone was "raised in a family of Mediterranean foodies".

His earliest memories are said to be of his mother’s Italian cooking, helping her in the kitchen and large family meals around the table.

Since launching their first restaurant in 2017 in their hometown of Glasgow, Six by Nico has served over 350,000 customers across the city's locations in Finnieston, Byres Road and Glasgow Southside with around 2 million dishes.

The Six by Nico brand has created 49 tasting menus since the conceptual brands launch in Glasgow and raised over £700,000 in two years for the groups charity partner Beatson Cancer Charity.

Six by Nico Merchant City is located at 84-86 Albion Street in Glasgow.

For more information or to book now click here.