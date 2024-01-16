Both beef and dairy bred young bulls continued to grow in demand at Carlisle yesterday, with prices rising by 6p/kg on the week to averages of 260p/kg and 214p/kg respectively. Prime hoggs also continued to meet with demand, averaging 290p/kg and selling to 441p/kg or £182/head. Lowland ewes achieved the biggest increase on the week, rising 17p/kg to achieve an average of £117/head and a peak pf £190/head for a Texel.

Bullocks at St Boswells yesterday averaged 292p/kg and sold to 324p/kg, while heifers averaged 293p/kg and sold to 334p/kg. Cast cows averaged 195p/kg and sold to 279p/kg or £2014/head, while hoggs dropped slightly to average 276p/kg or £119/head and sold to £184/head for Texels. And cast sheep met with demand, averaging £93/head and selling to £185/head for Suffolk tups.