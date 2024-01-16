Both beef and dairy bred young bulls continued to grow in demand at Carlisle yesterday, with prices rising by 6p/kg on the week to averages of 260p/kg and 214p/kg respectively. Prime hoggs also continued to meet with demand, averaging 290p/kg and selling to 441p/kg or £182/head. Lowland ewes achieved the biggest increase on the week, rising 17p/kg to achieve an average of £117/head and a peak pf £190/head for a Texel.
Bullocks at St Boswells yesterday averaged 292p/kg and sold to 324p/kg, while heifers averaged 293p/kg and sold to 334p/kg. Cast cows averaged 195p/kg and sold to 279p/kg or £2014/head, while hoggs dropped slightly to average 276p/kg or £119/head and sold to £184/head for Texels. And cast sheep met with demand, averaging £93/head and selling to £185/head for Suffolk tups.
Despite a mixed offering at Ayr yesterday, prime hoggets still averaged 274p/kg or £117/head and sold to £164/head for Texels from Low Drumclog or 336p/kg for Blue Texels from Howcommon, while Blackies sold to £133/head for Baidlandhill. Cast ewes remained easy to cash in all classes and sold to £268 for a Texel from Knockendon, while Suffolk cross tups led the mules at £158/head for Fisherton, who also sold Mules for £115. And Girvan Mains led the Blackie section at £90/head for a pen of 21.
Prime beef-bred heifers at Lanark yesterday dropped 4p on the week to an average of 294p/kg, while bullocks dropped by 3p to average 289p/kg. The rough rings saw a more robust trade with cast beef cows rising by 5p on the week to average178p/kg, while hoggets dropped by 5p to average 269p/kg, and sold to £173/head.
