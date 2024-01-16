A flight from Edinburgh was forced to make a mid-air U-turn after heavy snow caused runway chaos in Shetland.
The LoganAir plane was making its way from the capital to Sumburgh airport on the island on Monday.
The flight had to turn round and return to the capital after being unable to land on Shetland’s main island.
It was set to touch down at 8.45am yesterday morning but forced to divert back to Edinburgh after snow blocked the runway.
Heavy snow hit the northern isles and much of the North east on Monday, with more forecast today.
The airline confirmed that the airport was shut due to snow.
A spokesperson for LoganAir told the Scottish Sun: "Flight LM353 Edinburgh to Sumburgh diverted back to Edinburgh this morning as Sumburgh Airport was closed due to snow."
It comes as a severe snow storm shut almost 200 schools in the north of Scotland today, with roads considered too dangerous to transport pupils.
The Met Office warned at the weekend that Scotland is set to suffer a direct hit from a week-long Polar blast, with snow and ice warnings now in place until Friday morning.
