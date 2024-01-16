Emergency services attended, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The 42-year-old man driving the car was not injured. Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Police have appealed for witnesses (Image: PA)

Sergeant Dominic Doyle said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information which has not yet been passed to police to please get in touch.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 3205 of January 15.”