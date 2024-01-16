It comes as Scotland is pelted with an Arctic blast, with many areas experiencing snow and icy conditions.

The Met Office has released a yellow weather warning for the whole country on Tuesday (January 16), with heavy snow possible across northern areas.

Altnaharra, which was officially the coldest place in the UK in 2023, is forecast to experience -8°C on Tuesday night.

While cities are expected to only be slightly warmer, with Glasgow forecast to reach as low as -7°C from 6am to around 10am on Wednesday (January 17).

The cold snap has already caused disruption, with some 200 schools in Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen City, Moray, the Highlands and Shetland forced to close on Monday, and 100 on Tuesday.

Northern and eastern parts of Scotland saw the “bulk of the snow” on Monday, with 15cm on the ground at Aberdeen Airport by the evening.

Meanwhile, drivers are warned of difficult conditions on the roads, with some closures due to heavy snowfall.

Police Scotland has urged drivers to consider whether their journeys are necessary.

ScotRail is reminding passengers to check services before they travel and reported 30 minute delays on the lines between Perth and Inverness.

The Met Office has warned of possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, with possible delays and cancellations to rail and air travel.

Power cuts could occur, and some rural communities could be cut off, the weather agency said.

Chief Meteorologist Andy Page, said: “Where and how much snow we will get will vary throughout the week and weather warnings could change quickly, you will need to keep an eye on the forecast for your region for the latest information.

“There will be widespread frost this week and we could see some fairly deep laying snow in parts of northern UK and strong winds could result in drifting or blizzard conditions at times.

"The snow and ice will be disruptive and could potentially impact travel plans, make driving dangerous and pavements slippery.

“It will feel bitterly cold with daytime temperatures in the low single figures for many, and overnight temperatures will fall to -3C or -4C (24-26F) in many towns and cities, and it will be even colder in many rural areas.”