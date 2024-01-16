A village in the Scottish Highlands was the coldest place in Scotland last night as temperatures dropped way below freezing.
Dalwhinnie recorded the lowest temperature overnight on Monday (January 15) at -7.9°C, the Met Office has confirmed.
It comes as Scotland is pelted with an Arctic blast, with many areas experiencing snow and icy conditions.
Read more: The coldest areas in Scotland as snow and ice bring freezing weather
The Met Office has released a yellow weather warning for the whole country on Tuesday (January 16), with heavy snow possible across northern areas.
Altnaharra, which was officially the coldest place in the UK in 2023, is forecast to experience -8°C on Tuesday night.
While cities are expected to only be slightly warmer, with Glasgow forecast to reach as low as -7°C from 6am to around 10am on Wednesday (January 17).
The cold snap has already caused disruption, with some 200 schools in Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen City, Moray, the Highlands and Shetland forced to close on Monday, and 100 on Tuesday.
Northern and eastern parts of Scotland saw the “bulk of the snow” on Monday, with 15cm on the ground at Aberdeen Airport by the evening.
Read more: Scotland warned to brace for snow as cold weather alert extended
Meanwhile, drivers are warned of difficult conditions on the roads, with some closures due to heavy snowfall.
Police Scotland has urged drivers to consider whether their journeys are necessary.
ScotRail is reminding passengers to check services before they travel and reported 30 minute delays on the lines between Perth and Inverness.
The Met Office has warned of possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, with possible delays and cancellations to rail and air travel.
Power cuts could occur, and some rural communities could be cut off, the weather agency said.
Read more: Scotland school closures due to snow - full list
Chief Meteorologist Andy Page, said: “Where and how much snow we will get will vary throughout the week and weather warnings could change quickly, you will need to keep an eye on the forecast for your region for the latest information.
“There will be widespread frost this week and we could see some fairly deep laying snow in parts of northern UK and strong winds could result in drifting or blizzard conditions at times.
"The snow and ice will be disruptive and could potentially impact travel plans, make driving dangerous and pavements slippery.
“It will feel bitterly cold with daytime temperatures in the low single figures for many, and overnight temperatures will fall to -3C or -4C (24-26F) in many towns and cities, and it will be even colder in many rural areas.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here