Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law has been arrested in connection with an incident in which a man was injured after having "fallen from a flat" in Dundee.
According to the Scottish Sun, Ramsay El-Nakla, the younger brother of the First Minister’s wife Nadia, was lifted by police as he left court on Monday after being bailed following his arrest for drug offences.
Last Wednesday, emergency services sealed off the city’s Morgan Street morning after receiving reports of a man being found injured at around 8.20am.
The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.
Mr El-Nakla, 36, was first arrested last Thursday in connection with drug offences.
He and co-accused Stephen Stewart, 50, and Victoria McGowan, 41, were accused of dealing heroin as well as possessing cannabis and cocaine.
They made no plea or declaration during the short hearing in front of Sheriff George Way. Their bail was not opposed.
However, the Sun said they never left the courtroom and were taken back to the cells at the adjoining Bell Street police station.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Two men, aged 50 and 36, and a 41-year-old woman were arrested on Monday, 15 January, 2024 in connection with an incident on Morgan Street, Dundee on Wednesday, 10 January.
“Around 8.20am on 10 January, officers received a report that a man had fallen from a flat. The 36-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
Earlier this week, when asked about Mr El-Nakla's drug charges, the First Minister said: “Well I can’t comment because it is a live court case.
“It would be inappropriate for me to comment at this stage.
“There may well be (a statement) but I’m very keen not be seen to interfere with any court case, let alone one involving my brother in law.”
