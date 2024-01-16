The company said the restaurant will offer “exquisite” cuts of meat carved tableside in a traditional Rodizio style, with guests able to watch chefs prepare authentic dishes from a central sushi bar. It will also feature an unlimited gourmet salad bar offering cheeses, meats, and Brazilian, flavours.

The new venue will be the eighth RIO outlet to open since the brand debuted in Jesmond in the north-east of England in November 2019. It also has outlets in Newcastle’s Quayside, Middlesbrough, Durham City Centre, Warrington, Chester, and York.

Rodrigo Grassi, co-owner of RIO Brazilian Steakhouse, said: “It’s an exciting moment for us to announce RIO’s arrival into Edinburgh on the 9th of February, bringing our unique concept to Scotland for the first time.

“We look forward to welcoming our first guests through the doors in a month’s time in true Brazilian fashion, with plenty of good food, drink, and celebration.”

RIO Brazilian Steakhouse is part of the Tomahawk Steakhouse Group, which is owned by co- founders Rodrigo Grassi and Howard Eggleston.