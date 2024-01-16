More than 100 schools have closed as the cold snap brings heacy snow to the North East.
There were 22 school closures in Aberdeenshire while almost all other schools were either opening late, facing transport issues or were partially closed.
In the Highlands, 75 schools were closed while others were partially closed or had delayed openings.
All schools in Shetland were closed.
A spokesman for Aberdeenshire councikl said that each school was judging whether to open on a case-bay-case basis after monitoring conditions overnight and into the early morning.
The winter weather is is escpected to last until Thursday at the earliest, with a Met Office yellow alert for snow and ice covering the whole of Scotland.
Around 200 schools across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Shetland were closed due to snow on Monday
Here is a full list of the current closures on Tuesday.
Aberdeenshire
Anna Ritchie School Closed to everyone
Auchterless School
Bracoden School
Cairney School
Crudie School
Daviot School
Ellon Academy
Fetterangus School
Fintry School, Turriff
Forgue School
Fraserburgh Academy
Glass School
Gordon Primary School
The Gordon Schools
King Edward School
Largue School
Peterhead Academy
Pitmedden School
Premnay School
Rhynie School
St Andrew's School, Inverurie
Tipperty School
Turriff Academy
Uryside School
Highland
Achiltibuie Primary
Achiltibuie Primary Nursery
Arisaig Primary
Arisaig Primary Nursery
Broadford Primary
Broadford Primary Nursery
Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh
Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh Nursery
Bun-Sgoil Shlèite
Canisbay Primary
Canisbay Primary Nursery
Carbost Primary
Carbost Primary Nursery
Castletown Primary
Castletown Primary Nursery
Coulhill Primary
Coulhill Primary Nursery
Crossroads Primary
Dunbeath Primary
Dunvegan Primary
Dunvegan Primary Nursery
Durness Primary
Edinbane Primary
Edinbane Primary Nursery
Golspie Primary
Golspie Primary Nursery
Halkirk Primary
Kilmuir Primary
Kilmuir Primary Nursery
Kinlochbervie High School
Kinlochbervie Primary
Knockbreck Primary (Dunvegan)
Knockbreck Primary Nursery (Dunvegan)
Kyle Primary
Kyle Primary Nursery
Lady Lovat Primary
Lairg Primary
Lairg Primary Nursery
Loch Duich Primary
Lochcarron Nursery EM
Lochcarron Primary
Lochinver Early Learning and Childcare
Lochinver Primary
Lybster Primary
Lybster Primary Nursery
Macdiarmid Primary
Macdiarmid Primary Nursery
Miller Academy Primary
Miller Academy Primary Nursery
Mount Pleasant Primary
Mount Pleasant Primary Nursery
Newton Park Primary
Newton Park Primary Nursery
Noss Primary
Noss Primary Nursery
Pennyland Primary
Pennyland Primary Nursery
Poolewe Primary
Portree High School
Portree Primary
Reay Primary
Rogart Primary
Rogart Primary Nursery
Rosehall Primary
Scourie Primary
Staffin Primary
Staffin Primary Nursery
Thrumster Primary
Thrumster Primary Nursery
Thurso High School
Ullapool Primary
Ullapool Primary Nursery
Watten Primary
Wick High School
