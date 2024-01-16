In the Highlands, 75 schools were closed while others were partially closed or had delayed openings.

All schools in Shetland were closed.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire councikl said that each school was judging whether to open on a case-bay-case basis after monitoring conditions overnight and into the early morning.

The winter weather is is escpected to last until Thursday at the earliest, with a Met Office yellow alert for snow and ice covering the whole of Scotland.

Around 200 schools across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Shetland were closed due to snow on Monday

Here is a full list of the current closures on Tuesday.

Aberdeenshire

Anna Ritchie School Closed to everyone

Auchterless School

Bracoden School

Cairney School

Crudie School

Daviot School

Ellon Academy

Fetterangus School

Fintry School, Turriff

Forgue School

Fraserburgh Academy

Glass School

Snow is affecting many areas

Gordon Primary School

The Gordon Schools

King Edward School

Largue School

Peterhead Academy

Pitmedden School

Premnay School

Rhynie School

St Andrew's School, Inverurie

Tipperty School

Turriff Academy

Uryside School

Highland

Achiltibuie Primary

Achiltibuie Primary Nursery

Arisaig Primary

Arisaig Primary Nursery

Broadford Primary

Broadford Primary Nursery

Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh

Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh Nursery

Bun-Sgoil Shlèite

Canisbay Primary

❄️ With winter upon us, take a note of our school closures web page and details of the school closure freephone number ❄️



💻 https://t.co/Bslz3hJw4G

☎️ 0800 564 2272 Have your school's PIN ready when you call. PIN is available on the website. pic.twitter.com/TOUhAzS6zu — The Highland Council (@HighlandCouncil) January 15, 2024

Canisbay Primary Nursery

Carbost Primary

Carbost Primary Nursery

Castletown Primary

Castletown Primary Nursery

Coulhill Primary

Coulhill Primary Nursery

Crossroads Primary

Dunbeath Primary

Dunvegan Primary

Dunvegan Primary Nursery

Durness Primary

Edinbane Primary

Edinbane Primary Nursery

Golspie Primary

Golspie Primary Nursery

Halkirk Primary

Kilmuir Primary

Kilmuir Primary Nursery

Kinlochbervie High School

Kinlochbervie Primary

Knockbreck Primary (Dunvegan)

Knockbreck Primary Nursery (Dunvegan)

Kyle Primary

Kyle Primary Nursery

Lady Lovat Primary

Lairg Primary

Lairg Primary Nursery

Many children are enjoying a snow day

Loch Duich Primary

Lochcarron Nursery EM

Lochcarron Primary

Lochinver Early Learning and Childcare

Lochinver Primary

Lybster Primary

Lybster Primary Nursery

Macdiarmid Primary

Macdiarmid Primary Nursery

Miller Academy Primary

Miller Academy Primary Nursery

Mount Pleasant Primary

Mount Pleasant Primary Nursery

Newton Park Primary

Newton Park Primary Nursery

Noss Primary

Noss Primary Nursery

Pennyland Primary

Pennyland Primary Nursery

Poolewe Primary

Portree High School

There are school closures and transport changes today due to adverse weather.



A number of schools are closed and there are instances of delayed openings and changes to transport arrangements. Please check our website for details: https://t.co/aRzXY1UsVD pic.twitter.com/2OtR7IjQnA — Aberdeenshire Council (@Aberdeenshire) January 15, 2024

Portree Primary

Reay Primary

Rogart Primary

Rogart Primary Nursery

Rosehall Primary

Scourie Primary

Staffin Primary

Staffin Primary Nursery

Thrumster Primary

Thrumster Primary Nursery

Thurso High School

Ullapool Primary

Ullapool Primary Nursery

Watten Primary

Wick High School