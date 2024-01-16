Scotland is well-known for its charming tradition of giving hilarious names to the gritters used to clear the roads of ice and snow.
First started within local schools, the naming appeal moved online in 2020, opening the competition to the wider public.
The gritters named cover some 400 miles of Scotland's South West, including places like Glasgow and Dumfries.
New names are published each January and can be found on the Amey South West Trunk Roads website.
❄️ ☃️ #GritneySpears, #CarrieBradthaw, #TaylorDrift... and YOU! Got what it takes to name our newest gritters? Fill out the form in the link below and we might just pick yours!— Amey SW Trunk Roads (@SWTrunkRoads) January 16, 2024
👉 https://t.co/LGWhNaIw17 #GritterTwitter #WinterReady @TrafficScotland pic.twitter.com/8adDcqfpq8
See the hilarious names given to Scotland's gritters
From 'Melter Skelter' to 'Robert Brrrns', here are the hilarious names given to Scotland's gritters:
- “Charles RennIce MackinSlush”
- "Sleetwood Mac"
- "Calvin Harr-Ice"
- "Melter Skelter"
- "Robert Brrrns"
- "Tam o' Salter"
- "Spreddie Van Halen"
- "Sir Grits Hoy"
- "Sweet Child O' Brine"
- "Creedence Clear-Road Survival"
- "She is a Melter!"
- "Skid Vicious"
- "You're a Blizzard, Harry"
- "Carrie Bradthaw"
- "Grittin' On Wae It"
- "Brinestone Ploughboy"
- "Freeze Witherspoon"
- "Chun-Ski: Street Gritter"
- "Icesweeper Willie"
- "Spray Charles"
- "Grits You Thru"
- "Yes Sir, Ice Can Boogie"
- "Buzz Iceclear"
- "Betty White-Out"
- "Snowey Tribbiani"
- "Sir David Attenbrrrrrr"
- "Jack Jarv-Ice & Victor McSprayed"
- "Gritney Spears"
- "Snowing Me, Snowing You"
Who is on the gritting shift tonight? Ice Ice Baby? Gritty Gonzales?— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 16, 2024
Check here to see 👉 https://t.co/HNxFBHvTEV #winterinfo pic.twitter.com/K145psplJz
Competition launched to find new names for Scotland's gritters
Amey South-West Trunk Roads has launched a new appeal to find names for its fleet of winter gritters.
More than 6000 suggestions have been put forward as Scotland sees the return of this iconic competition.
The entries have been flooding in since November of last year and can be made by anyone on the Amey website.
The winners will be announced via social media in the coming days and weeks.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here