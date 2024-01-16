More than 100 schools have closed as the cold snap brings heacy snow to the North East.

There were 22 school closures in Aberdeenshire while almost all other schools were either opening late, facing transport issues or were partially closed.

In the Highlands, 75 schools were closed while others were partially closed or had delayed openings.

All schools in Shetland were closed.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire councikl said that each school was judging whether to open on a case-bay-case basis after monitoring conditions overnight and into the early morning. 

The winter weather is is excpected to last until Thursday at the earliest, with a Met Office yellow alert for snow and ice covering the whole of Scotland

Around 200 schools across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Shetland were closed due to snow on Monday

Here is a full list of the current closures on Tuesday. 

Aberdeenshire  

Anna Ritchie School Closed to everyone 

Auchterless School 

Bracoden School 

Cairney School 

Crudie School 

Daviot School 

Ellon Academy 

Fetterangus School 

Fintry School, Turriff  

Forgue School 

Fraserburgh Academy 

Glass School 

Snow is affecting many areas (Image: PA)

Gordon Primary School  

The Gordon Schools 

King Edward School   

Largue School 

Peterhead Academy 

Pitmedden School 

Premnay School 

Rhynie School 

St Andrew's School, Inverurie 

Tipperty School   

Turriff Academy 

Uryside School 

Highland  

Achiltibuie Primary  

Achiltibuie Primary Nursery  

Arisaig Primary   

Arisaig Primary Nursery  

Broadford Primary  

Broadford Primary Nursery  

Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh  

Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh Nursery

Bun-Sgoil Shlèite  

Canisbay Primary  

Canisbay Primary Nursery  

Carbost Primary  

Carbost Primary Nursery 

Castletown Primary  

Castletown Primary Nursery  

Coulhill Primary   

Coulhill Primary Nursery   

Crossroads Primary  

Dunbeath Primary   

Dunvegan Primary  

Dunvegan Primary Nursery  

Durness Primary  

Edinbane Primary  

Edinbane Primary Nursery  

Golspie Primary  

Golspie Primary Nursery 

Halkirk Primary  

Kilmuir Primary  

Kilmuir Primary Nursery  

Kinlochbervie High School  

Kinlochbervie Primary  

Knockbreck Primary (Dunvegan)  

Knockbreck Primary Nursery (Dunvegan)  

Kyle Primary 

Kyle Primary Nursery  

Lady Lovat Primary  

Lairg Primary  

Lairg Primary Nursery   

Many children are enjoying a snow day (Image: PA)

Loch Duich Primary  

Lochcarron Nursery EM  

Lochcarron Primary   

Lochinver Early Learning and Childcare  

Lochinver Primary   

Lybster Primary  

Lybster Primary Nursery   

Macdiarmid Primary  

Macdiarmid Primary Nursery  

Miller Academy Primary   

Miller Academy Primary Nursery  

Mount Pleasant Primary   

Mount Pleasant Primary Nursery   

Newton Park Primary   

Newton Park Primary Nursery

Noss Primary   

Noss Primary Nursery   

Pennyland Primary  

Pennyland Primary Nursery  

Poolewe Primary   

Portree High School   

Portree Primary   

Reay Primary  

Rogart Primary   

Rogart Primary Nursery   

Rosehall Primary   

Scourie Primary  

Staffin Primary   

Staffin Primary Nursery  

Thrumster Primary   

Thrumster Primary Nursery  

Thurso High School   

Ullapool Primary   

Ullapool Primary Nursery  

Watten Primary   

Wick High School  