“The Aberdour Hotel enjoys a prominent trading location on the High Street, in the affluent Fife coastal village of Aberdour,” the agent said.

“Aberdour is a sought-after village and trading location on the Fife coast, approximately a 30-minute drive from Edinburgh. The village is often a participant and winner in Britain in Bloom competitions with the Victorian railway station a multi-award winner for its displays and presentation.”

Cornerstone also said: “The village is well regarded for its beautiful and award-winning sandy beaches attracting tourist and day-trippers all year round and especially in the summer.

“The Aberdour Hotel is an exceptionally well-performing business, trading well with a strong sales mix including room income as well as food, beverage and function income.

“Our clients have skilfully run the business for the last 16 years and are offering the hotel for sale with yet further untapped potential for turnover and profit growth. At present the village is under served by licensed offerings, with only a small pub and an exclusive use hotel for competition on the busy high street.

“The restaurant is well patronised by a mixture of hotel guests, villagers and passers-by. The letting rooms, by a mixture of tourists, businesspeople, golf parties as well as a mix of general custom.

“Occupancy and room rates rise in the summer months and the rooms are effectively marketed on a number of channels including booking.com. The letting rooms are particularly popular with golfers and golfing parties who use Aberdour as the perfect base to explore the best courses Fife and further beyond have to offer.

“The hotel is also situated in a mecca for golfers. Fife is regarded worldwide as the ‘Home of Golf’ – with 44 courses located within the region like St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie." It is also a popular stop on the coastal tourist route.

The business is offered on a freehold basis at a guide price of £895,000.

RIO Brazilian Steakhouse to open venue in Edinburgh

A new steakhouse chain promising to provide an “authentic Brazilian Churrasco” dining experience is poised to open its first outlet in Edinburgh.

RIO Brazilian Steakhouse will open the doors of its first Scottish outlet within the historic Assembly Rooms on February 9. The 150-cover space was formerly home to Jamie’s Italian. The company said the restaurant will offer “exquisite” cuts of meat carved tableside in a traditional Rodizio style, with guests able to watch chefs prepare authentic dishes from a central sushi bar.

Trojan secures £26m for 'clutter free' car charging tech

An Aberdeen company whose technology is deployed in England but which has yet to hit the Scottish streets has closed the biggest funding round to date for its "clutter free" electric vehicle charging system.

Trojan Energy has secured £26 million in backing from investment groups BGF and the Scottish National Investment Bank to create a more robust infrastructure to support the shift to electric vehicles.