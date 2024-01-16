Now, as the work on the library nears completion, council officers are seeking any relatives or friends of the benefactress to the official opening to share memories of her.

Her gift to the library has been used to create a space in the building named for her.

Russell Brown, Communities Library Manager with North Lanarkshire Council, said: “Thanks to Mrs McKell's generous contribution we have been able to create a new creative and craft space within the facility.

"The Letitia McKell MakerSpace is the final part of a five-year redevelopment project at Motherwell Library, which also included a complete re-roofing and rendering of the building, a full rewire and total redesign of both the ground and first floor."

Born Letitia Milligan in Wishaw on December 5, 1919, she married Frank McKell and the couple emigrated to America in 1945.

Mrs McKell, who died on September 29, 2001 at University of Washington Hospital in Seattle, was survived by two sisters who are believed to have now passed away.

Her sisters were Jessamine Miller and Winnie Mosier - Jessamine remained in Scotland while Winnie moved to Canada - and their parents were James and Christina Milligan.

The Motherwell Library team would like to hear from anyone who may be related to or knew Mrs McKell or her family and can give some more information about her life, particularly her earlier years in Wishaw, which may have inspired the generous donation.

She bequeathed £188,000 to the library.

The MakerSpace, and redeveloped library spaces, will officially open later this month and the team are reaching out to Letitia’s family and friends to be part of the celebration.

Councillor Jim Logue, Leader of North Lanarkshire Council, said: “We cannot thank Letitia enough for her kindness and generosity; it’s remarkable that someone who moved away from North Lanarkshire more than half a century ago never forgot where she came from and her love of Motherwell Library.

“We feel it’s important to that anyone related to her or who remembers her should attend the opening and share memories of her.”

Contact the team by calling 01698 332636 or emailing motherwellLibrary@northlan.gov.uk