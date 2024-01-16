However, the vote, which saw around 45% of all tenants back the move, required a two-thirds majority of shareholder members to be approved.

Last night, at a Special General Meeting, the transfer failed to get the required number of votes to allow it to proceed.

It was rejected by around two-thirds of the shareholders present, with 138 voting against and 70 in favour.

During the consultation and ballot a campaign was launched to stop the transfer, which had the backing of the housing association board.

Paul Sweeney, Glasgow Labour MSP, was involved in the campaign with tenants and residents.

Following the meeting, he told the Glasgow Times: “This is Glasgow at its best, people power on the streets.

“Many people who have worked in housing for years thought this was a foregone conclusion, that Reidvale was dead.

“It is very much alive. Now we move to the next stage which is to get rid of these charlatans and get the community back in control of their housing association.

“A lot of people wrote people off and this shows community power in Glasgow is alive and kicking.”

Reidvale, in Dennistoun is one of the oldest community-based housing associations in the city having been set up in 1975, to save the traditional tenements in the area from demolition.

It now has almost 900 homes and 200 factored owners in the area but in recent years there have been concerns about the management of the association.

Places for People had promised a five-year rent freeze and a £13.7m investment package for the homes, if the transfer was approved.

The campaigners, however, were concerned about the transfer of an estimated £100m of debt-free assets to a larger organisation and about the loss of community control.

Katie Smart, Director for Places for People Scotland, said: “The history of Reidvale Housing Association is something we have huge respect for as well as the clear passion shown locally for affordable housing.

“What has always been most important for us, and always will be, is what’s best for the tenants, including affordable and sustainable rents, ensuring homes get the crucial investment they need whilst people have the support they need from a local housing team.

“The commitments we have made to Reidvale tenants and wider community is why we received the support of tenants in the ballot. We remain interested in being the ones to do this, but we note the result of the shareholders’ vote, and it is for Reidvale Management Committee to now agree a way forward.

“We will still support the Reidvale Neighbourhood Centre in partnership with Bluevale and I am excited to continue our work together. Community is what Places for People Scotland is, and will always be, about.”

Reidvale Housing Association has been contacted for comment.