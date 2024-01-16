Amid newspaper reports today, Labour MSP Michael Marra pointed to a reduction of funding of £28.5 million and asked Ms Robison how many university places for first year Scottish students the government was going to cut.

She underlined that the Scottish Government was providing £2 billion to universities which she said was "a substantial investment" and said media discussion had centred around the position of 1200 places.

Deputy first minister and finance secretary Shona Robison appeared before Holyrood's finance committee today. Photo PA.

The finance secretary said these 1200 places were created during the pandemic when the Scottish Government created additional university places for Scottish students in wake of improved school leaving grades.

"If you go back to the origins of this, essentially during Covid, due to the assessment processes put in place for assessing Highers. At the time of Covid, if you remember, they became a different process of continual assessment and therefore there was a big spike in those who were gaining university entrance.

"We used some of the Covid monies to fund those additional 1200 places for universities in order to address that spike. We've maintained those places for two years without the Covid funding available, so that Covid funding ended from the UK Government, and we've managed to keep those places going for two years, but the position is not a sustainable one. So that spike in places due to Covid is going to have to return to the pre Covid levels of university places."

It is not clear whether further university places for Scottish students, in addition to the 1200 referred to by Ms Robison, will be axed.

Pressed by Mr Marra if as many as 3800 places could be cut taking account of the funding reduction, the finance secretary said that was not a number she was "familiar with".

She added that the Scottish Funding Council, which distributes funding to universities, is still to having discussions with the university sector around the places that will be available.

Ms Robison was later in the committee pressed by Scottish Conservative MSP Liz Smith for details on the numbers of figures of university places to go.

She again confirmed the loss of 1200 places and repeated that discussions were still ongoing with the Scottish Funding Council.

Tuition is free for people who have lived in Scotland for three years prior to starting their course but it relies on money from the Scottish government.

The move will be a blow to Scottish young people wishing to study in Scotland and who will now facing more competition for places.

Many Scots have already been forced to study elsewhere in the UK, where they have to pay fees, after being unable to get into a Scottish university because of the cap on numbers of home students.

Jo Grady, general secretary of the University and College Union (UCU), said: “UCU already had major concerns at the real-terms cuts to university funding in the 2024 draft budget, but the suggestion of plans to cut the number of Scottish students able to study at Scotland’s universities is as alarming as it is shocking.

"We’re calling on the Scottish Parliament to interrogate these proposals, and to ensure that Scottish students are able to access a university education which is properly funded.”