Now, the team behind the artisan patisserie has said that change is on the horizon, after months of “learning, growing and listening”.

A statement released on social media said: “We are pleased to announce that we will be rejuvenating the Valaria experience.



“Our goal is to refine the space where daily indulgence meets the pursuit of creativity and the appreciation of artisanal ingredients.



“That’s why we’re proud to introduce our revitalisation with ’Valaria Artisan Eatery. Our changes will allow us to introduce our new breakfast, brunch and lunch experiences with the ultimate goal of making your everyday with us extraordinary."

In order to “make the new dream a reality”, Valaria will close on Monday, January 22 and reopen on Monday, February 5.

Fans of the bakery have been promised that despite the closure, there will be “much more to come” with updates available through a mailing list.

Chef Nico Simeone is the founder and chief executive of Six Company, which also operates the Six by Nico restaurants across the UK.

Since launching their first restaurant in 2017 in their hometown of Glasgow, Six by Nico has served over 350,000 customers across the city's locations in Finnieston, Byres Road and Glasgow Southside with around 2 million dishes.

Valaria is the group’s first Patisserie and baked goods location which saw the former Vodafone store at 333 Byres Road re-imagined by contractors One Call alongside Burns Design to “bring the feeling of a French Patisserie to life.”

For further updates, find Valaria on social media here.