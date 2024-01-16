Community payback orders (CPOs) issued by Scottish courts have jumped by a fifth, according to new statistics.
The Justice Social Work Statistics In Scotland: 2022-23 revealed that 14,700 CPOs had commenced in 2022/23, up from 12,200.
While this is a sizeable jump, it is still lower than in the pre-pandemic years and was third lowest in the last decade.
Of the CPOs issued, 68% were for unpaid work, compared to 67% for supervision requirements. The Scottish Government said this reflected the “reduced Covid-related restrictions in place during 2022-23, meaning it was easier for unpaid work to be delivered.”
The average hours given as part of CPO unpaid work requirements increased from 127 hours in 2018-19 to 131 hours in 2022-23.
The successful completion rate for CPOs terminated in 2022-23 was 73%. Of those, 78% did not involve any breach applications during the duration of the order.
For the remainder, there were a total of 3,300 breach applications made. Of those, the most likely outcome from courts was a another CPO, but for 23% it was a custodial sentence.
Meanwhile, the figures also showed 4,784 diversion from prosecution referrals, which are an alternative to prosecution, were made – the highest on record.
But the number commenced fell by 2% between 2021-22 and 2022-23 to 2,600.
The official data also showed that 1,100 bail supervision cases commenced last year – the highest in the last decade.
The number of drug and treatment testing orders issued fell to its lowest level in a decade – aside from the pandemic-hit 2020-21 – with 301 issued.
Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary Russell Findlay said the statistics exposed “the reality of the SNP’s relentless weakening and under-funding of Scotland’s criminal justice system with a record number of criminals dodging justice, to the dismay of victims.”
He added: “In cases where there was a conviction, victims may question why one in three criminals are not required to do unpaid work as part of their community sentences.
“The low number of Drug and Treatment Testing Orders is also concerning, given that they should be a critical in tackling Scotland’s drug deaths crisis.”
The Scottish Government has been approached for a comment.
