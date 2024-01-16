Making his opening statement as the inquiry commenced hearings in Edinburgh for the first time, Mr Dawson noted that the UK inquiry had previously encountered "some difficulty" in accessing these messages and that "few, if any, had been made available to us".

He added: "I'm pleased to say that after a certain degree of political controversy over the issue, a large number of documents have now been made available to us.

"These have been analysed and relevant messages will be put to witnesses during these hearings."

The 28,000 electronic messages shared with the inquiry "include messages from prominent ministerial decision-makers and others in key advisory roles within Scottish Government", said Mr Dawson.

Mr Dawson said the inquiry had faced a "practical impediment" as some requested documents were initially provided in a "heavily redacted" form.

Following legal clarifications, these had now been obtained with "few redactions", although this had slowed the pace at which inquiry lawyers could process the information, he added.

In addition, the Scottish Government had provided more than 54,000 documents including Cabinet minutes, situation reports, and "advice, commentary and recommendations" supplied to ministers ahead of key policy decisions.

Mr Dawson said: "The Scottish Government has provided to us all the documents that it considers falls within these important categories.

"We therefore approach these hearings on the basis that we have everything that we need...if that proves not to be the case, we will want to know why."

Nicola Sturgeon during a daily Covid briefing at the height of the pandemic in 2020 (Image: PA)

The Scottish Government came under fire in November last year over its failure to hand over requested WhatApp messages to the inquiry relating to its handling of the pandemic.

Senior figures were accused of deleting files, and there was to confusion as to whether a Scottish Government policy on social media messaging - which advised officials to erase messages after 30 days - had been applied to Covid discussions.

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon - who is expected to facing questioning at the inquiry next week - has refused to say whether or not she erased any messages.

Controversial WhatsApp messages sent by UK Government ministers and Downing Street officials at the height of the pandemic in 2020, including former chief of staff Dominic Cummings, have already made for explosive evidence at times during hearings in London last year.

However, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson blamed technical problems after he was grilled in December as to why some 5000 messages covering a period from January 30 to June 2020 had vanished from his phone.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - Chancellor during the pandemic - was unable to provide any WhatsApp messages at all, saying he had frequently changed phones and the messages had not been "backed up".