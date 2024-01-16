Scottish ministers will be quizzed on the content of WhatsApp exchanges after more than 28,000 messages were provided to the UK Covid inquiry.
Jamie Dawson KC, counsel to the inquiry in Scotland, confirmed that a "large number of documents" covering more than 80 WhatsApp groups have been disclosed to the UK inquiry by the Scottish Government, relating to "high level political decisions that affected the speed of response to virus".
Making his opening statement as the inquiry commenced hearings in Edinburgh for the first time, Mr Dawson noted that the UK inquiry had previously encountered "some difficulty" in accessing these messages and that "few, if any, had been made available to us".
He added: "I'm pleased to say that after a certain degree of political controversy over the issue, a large number of documents have now been made available to us.
"These have been analysed and relevant messages will be put to witnesses during these hearings."
READ MORE:
- Day One: Inquiry will probe whether Covid decisions made 'in best interests of people of Scotland'
- The Covid inquiries: What have we learned so far in 2023?
- Yousaf reveals policy to 'routinely delete' WhatsApp messages
- Sturgeon under pressure over deleted WhatsApps
The 28,000 electronic messages shared with the inquiry "include messages from prominent ministerial decision-makers and others in key advisory roles within Scottish Government", said Mr Dawson.
Mr Dawson said the inquiry had faced a "practical impediment" as some requested documents were initially provided in a "heavily redacted" form.
Following legal clarifications, these had now been obtained with "few redactions", although this had slowed the pace at which inquiry lawyers could process the information, he added.
In addition, the Scottish Government had provided more than 54,000 documents including Cabinet minutes, situation reports, and "advice, commentary and recommendations" supplied to ministers ahead of key policy decisions.
Mr Dawson said: "The Scottish Government has provided to us all the documents that it considers falls within these important categories.
"We therefore approach these hearings on the basis that we have everything that we need...if that proves not to be the case, we will want to know why."
The Scottish Government came under fire in November last year over its failure to hand over requested WhatApp messages to the inquiry relating to its handling of the pandemic.
Senior figures were accused of deleting files, and there was to confusion as to whether a Scottish Government policy on social media messaging - which advised officials to erase messages after 30 days - had been applied to Covid discussions.
Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon - who is expected to facing questioning at the inquiry next week - has refused to say whether or not she erased any messages.
Controversial WhatsApp messages sent by UK Government ministers and Downing Street officials at the height of the pandemic in 2020, including former chief of staff Dominic Cummings, have already made for explosive evidence at times during hearings in London last year.
However, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson blamed technical problems after he was grilled in December as to why some 5000 messages covering a period from January 30 to June 2020 had vanished from his phone.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - Chancellor during the pandemic - was unable to provide any WhatsApp messages at all, saying he had frequently changed phones and the messages had not been "backed up".
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here