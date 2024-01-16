Many of us will be glued to our screens this month as we watch with anticipation the unfolding events on BBC One's hit show The Traitors.
It is well-known that the programme is filmed in Scotland with many of the show's most important scenes taking place in Ardross Castle in the Highlands.
While it is not possible to stay at this iconic location for a night, there are dozens of other popular castles on Airbnb that will make you feel as though you have been transported onto The Traitors.
Stylist Magazine has named seven castles across Scotland available to book on Airbnb that'll make you feel like a faithful or traitor on the hit BBC programme The Traitors.
- Kilbryde Castle, Stirling
- Scone Palace, Perth and Kinross
- The Mansion House, Clackmannanshire
- Cats Castle, Argyll and Bute
- Cambo, Fife
- St. Benedict's Abbey, Highlands
- Thornton Castle, Aberdeenshire
Speaking of Kilbryde Castle in Stirlingshire, the magazine praised the baronial-style home for its "lush gardens that are available for guests to wander around freely."
However, it noted that these are only open to the public once a year.
Scone Palace in Perth and Kinross, which was "the crowning place of the Kings of Scots", was also named on the list for its "amazing collection of antiques, paintings and rare artefacts" which can be explored.
Cambo in Fife was also described as an "impressive Victorian mansion house" that was built in 1881.
It added that it "lies at the heart of a 1,200 acre estate in one of the most unspoiled areas of Scotland."
St. Benedict's Abbey was yet another location named on the list with its "20 acres of beautiful garden grounds" being one of its best selling points.
It is also "surrounded on three sides by water, which extend right down to the shoreline of Loch Ness."
