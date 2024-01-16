The Alba politician’s Scotland (Self-Determination) Bill was backed by most of the SNP, Plaid Cymru, and Conservative MP, Philip Hollobone.

Had the Bill passed it would have transferred “the power to legislate for a Scottish independence referendum to the Scottish Parliament” allowing MSPs to hold a vote when “the Scottish public has demonstrated its support for the holding of such a referendum.”

It would also have adopted a similar measure to the Good Friday Agreement which restricts votes on a united Ireland to no more than once every seven years.

Introducing the Bill in the Commons, Mr Hanvey told MPs it was a “credible and viable route for the people of Scotland to choose their own constitutional future.”

“In short, with current support sitting at 50% across the population and above 70% among younger people, the matter is far from settled.

“It is entirely proper for any country to review such important matters because Scotland will only become independent as and when a majority of the people of Scotland choose that path.

“This demands the use of a democratic mechanism that is constitutional and satisfies international legal precedent.”

Mr Hanvey said his Bill would “standardise and codify such a requirement in line with the motion passed by this house, which endorsed the principles of the 1989 claim of right and which acknowledged the sovereign right of the Scottish people to determine the form of government best suited to their needs.”

“Should members of this chamber deny Scotland her legitimate claim on self-determination then it will have put beyond on doubt that the voice of the people of Scotland is not welcome in this place and a new approach must be considered.”

He said MPs faced a choice: “Affirm that this is a voluntary union of equals or tell the world that Scotland is a mere possession to do with as you wish.”

Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine opposed the introduction of Bill.

“I have to confess though that my overwhelming emotion, my overwhelming sentiment on hearing of this debate was ‘oh, not again’,” she said.

The issue had been settled, she said. Voters had “made it clear that no, we cannot be held in a union against our will, but our will is to stay.”

She added: “Whatever nationalists might tell us, independence is not an answer to our problems. It is not even the question that most people in Scotland want to raise. That question is about inflation, about interest, rates, about the cost of living.”

The most recent polling on independence had No leading by 1%.

Redfield and Wilton found 47% of Scottish voters wanted to remain the UK, compared to 46% who said they would vote Yes if there were to be a referendum tomorrow. The remaining 7% said they did not know how they would vote.



