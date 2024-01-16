Ayrshire Care Homes, which has four modern, purpose-built properties in Kilmarnock and Troon, has been sold to sector stablemate Enhance Healthcare.
A spokesman for Enhance Healthcare said that all of Ayrshire Care Homes’ workforce, believed to be at least 100, had moved over to the new owner.
And he noted that Enhance Healthcare would be recruiting as it moved to open the two of the four care homes which are at “turnkey” stage. The other two care homes are already open.
Enhance Healthcare already has nine care homes, offering nearly 350 beds to elderly and adult service users.
The spokesman said of the Ayrshire Care Homes portfolio, which will add 189 beds to Enhance Healthcare’s asset base: “All are purpose-built, two for elderly care and two for specialist care. One elderly care home and one specialist care home are already trading, the other two are at turnkey and due to open.”
ThinCats, an alternative finance provider to small and medium sized enterprises in the UK, provided a tailored funding package to support Enhance Healthcare’s acquisition.
Enhance Healthcare has expanded its portfolio of care homes in the past decade.
Andy Jamieson, managing director at Enhance Healthcare, said: “Our aim is to provide person-centred care in a home from home environment, supporting each individual service user to maximise their independence and wellbeing. The acquisition of Ayrshire Care Homes is a significant milestone for the group, both broadening our reach and enhancing our capabilities to deliver high-quality care for the communities which we serve.”
Richard Henshaw, of ThinCats, said: “The management team at Enhance are fantastic operators and have built an impressive portfolio of homes that continue to deliver the highest quality of care to residents. With this latest acquisition they will be able to provide their services to even more individuals from stunning locations...We’re excited to be on this journey with them and look forward to seeing their business go from strength to strength.”
Mr Jamieson said: “Richard and his team at ThinCats have been extremely supportive, demonstrating a detailed understanding of the healthcare sector, our business model and our vision for the future as we continue with our expansion.”
